Still reeling from the cancellation of the Mardi Gras Party? Well, prepare yourself, because now Summer Camp, Australia’s first touring Pride festival, debuting in Darwin, Sydney and Melbourne, is postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Initially planned for February 26, 27 and March 6 and headed by the fabulous talents of The Veronicas, Cub Sport, Years & Years, Big Freedia and Confidence Man, this “LGBTQIA+tastic celebration of live music, inclusivity and queer culture”, according to ABC, is now on hold.

Events will be rescheduled, and many more surprises will be announced in the coming months.

It’s understandable, really, when you consider the lineup of performers from the UK, US and NZ plus 150 local artists touring through multiple states, each area with their own restrictions.

“We want to create a space for audiences that is colourful, unapologetic and outrageously fun, without limitations (this includes dancing like everyone is watching) but most of all is safe,” organisers posted on Instagram.

Festicket will email ticket holders soon with information about getting a refund if you cannot attend the new dates, which will also be announced shortly.

This postponement is just one more in a long line of heavy blows to the arts sector.

In other states, Unify Gathering in Victoria and Full Tilt in Adelaide have both been postponed. In NSW, Grapevine Gathering has been cancelled, and the supergroup named Thrillsong was created in “response to that whole Hillsong youth camp-thing.”

NSW Police had to intervene to “ensure future compliance” with COVID-19 restrictions at the Hillsong Churches youth camp festival where video evidence “showed hundreds of participants, maskless, singing and dancing inside a large tent with performers on stage.” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet was apparently “completely shocked” and said he understood the music industry would be outraged at the Hillsong event, “I very much appreciate the sacrifices those festival organisers have made.”

Hillsong was not issued what could have been a $55,000 fine and sincerely apologised, saying, “We regret giving any perception that we were not playing our part to keep NSW safe.”

Country singer Troy Casser-Daley summed up quite another viewpoint on social media. “While all other music festivals are heading down the toilet, same as last year, Hillsong are no masks, singing and dancing like we’ve all been told not to do.”

So while all other music festivals are heading down the toilet same as last year, Hillsong are no masks ,singing and dancing like we’ve all been told not to do. Our industry is hurting on all levels and and this double standard shit has to stop! pic.twitter.com/A14LOUXyO4 — Troy Cassar-Daley (@troycassardaley) January 13, 2022