While physical sessions are currently out of the question, you can still be guided in the comfort of your home.

While the COVID-19 restrictions are slowly being lifted, it’s still a bloody bummer that crowded spaces are still a no-go.

Combined with the added stress of Mother’s Day looming in for May 10, plus the uncertainty of our global financial system, and it’s quite easy to feel a bit flustered.

If you’re battling the COVID-19-anxiety than no need to fear, because the Sydney Gay Meditation Group has got you covered.

The Sydney Gay Meditation Group has been opening up Sydney’s LGBTQI community to the healing qualities of meditation for the past 11 years. However, while isolation is still a blaring issue, the volunteer-run group will be conducting their weekly (and free) meditation sessions via online Zoom.

Sydney Gay Meditation Group Chair-member, James Hare, told Star Observer that continuing the meditation courses online was essential to reduce anxiety and continue community-connectivity.

“We have run a free weekly group for 11 years now, and its purpose is really about creating and sustaining community,” he said.

“We wanted to introduce the community to meditation, but we felt it was important to continue doing it because people are really feeling high levels of anxiety that people right now.

Hare also noted that while they’d managed to make a smooth transition to digital-meditation, this Zen-style integration definitely wasn’t easy.

“It was all systems go because it all just changed so fast with availability of volunteers and setting up the entire system. Each week we have to find someone to offer their specific services on a voluntary basis because the whole thing is one a volunteer basis,” he said.

“Having people who are tech-savvy right now is a must.”

The Zoom classes start at 6:45 pm every Monday and are open to anyone and everyone who has an interest in meditation or wants to relax for the evening – beginners and experts are all welcome.

Tonight’s Zoom-call coach will be Sydney Gay Meditation Group veteran, Gisele Gamby, who will be conducting the session with the theme of ‘living a life of zero regret’.

Inspired by a former client who coached a previous session weeks after being diagnosed with motor neuron disease, Gamby will guide participants to detach from their past identities and enter new levels of freedom, joy and impact.

Gamby has been guiding sessions since 2004 and specialises in guiding people who are experiencing chaos, fear and disillusionment. Previous participants of hers have even come to experience “quantum results,” meaning results that defy conventional expectations.

Sydney Gay Meditation Group organisers and Star Observer would like to say ‘thank you’ to the volunteers who have been making these meditation sessions accessible, even in this new age of total isolation.

Donations are always welcome as well, and would be greatly appreciated while national isolation continues.

Tonight’s May 4 session can be accessed via Zoom at 6:45 pm. Meeting ID is: 394 131 598 – Password is: 557672.

May you find some inner peace in your lounge room tonight… and May the fourth be with you!