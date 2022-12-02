—

Sydney LGBTQI nightclub, ARQ, has clarified their connection to Mark Richerdson, the former owner of Barangaroo restaurant Bel & Brio, who is accused of underpaying staff.

According to Daily Mail, he is accused by former staff, at the now closed-down Italian restaurant Bel & Brio, of creating a “toxic culture” and not paying staff the backwages they are entitled to.

Arq Remains Under The Sole Management of Original Owner, Shadd Danesi

However, ARQ, which has plans to reopen in December, clarified their connection to Richerdson.

They told Star Observer that, “Shadd Danesi owns 16 Flinders St, Darlinghurst and his company, Kehoe Pty Ltd, continues to own Arq Sydney. Mr Danesi remains the Licensee of Arq Sydney and is the sole director of the business operations.

“As a separate entity, Mark has been involved with Kings Experiences, which will only provide entertainment acts to ARQ.

“Arq remains under the sole management of Mr Danesi who has successfully operated the club for over 20 years.”

When asked if ARQ would still be using Kings Experience to provide entertainment acts, ARQ declined to comment further.

Bel & Brio Forced To Close After Not Paying Rent

Bel & Brio was forced to close in October after owing $1.8 million to Lendlease in unpaid rent.

Former employees of the Italian restaurant told Daily Mail that they were put on minimum wage, of $350 a week, during COVID19. They claim that Richerdson told them that they would be paid all backwages once everything stabilised and “we get back on our feet.”

ARQ Closed In 2020 During COVID-19 Lockdown

ARQ opened in 1999 and soon achieved its legendary status on Oxford Street.

In 2020, with the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, ARQ shut its doors along with neighbouring Bodyline Sauna, and never reopened.

In August of 2021, the properties were listed for sale, pulled from the market, and then re-listed a month later.

In an August 2022 interview in Sydney Morning Herald, ARQ owner Shadd Daniel Danesi confirmed that the reopening was “moving forward at this stage.”

Donesi said, “I do believe Sydney really needs more entertainment venues of good quality to open…The community would love it.”

Last month it was revealed that they would be reopening in December, just in time for Sydney WorldPride 2023.

ARQ will be announcing the date of their grand reopening on Monday