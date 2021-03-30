—

Following a spate of armed robberies targeting service stations for cash and cigarettes in Sydney’s South West, Sarah Canceri and her girlfriend Eleanor Rohana Ashford have been arrested and charged with three counts of robbery armed with a weapon.

The pair allegedly held up three separate service stations, in a “Thelma & Louise” style crime spree, late on Friday evening, starting in Moorebank where police officers were called out after the pair threatened a service station attendant with an axe and knives. The pair managed to flee the scene with cash and cigarettes in a Mitsubishi Lancer before the police arrived.

Then, shortly after midnight, a second service station also in the Moorebank area was targeted by the pair, where in similar circumstances, an attendant was threatened with weapons, before they took off with cash and cigarettes.

The women, both aged 23, were arrested shortly after 1.30am and charged with three counts of armed robbery. Police seized number plates they alleged were stolen, an axe, knives, cigarettes and money from their get-away vehicle.

Appearing in front of the Magistrate at Parramatta Bail Court, the father of Eleanor Rohana Ashford, prominent Sydney surgeon Dr Bruce Ashford, told the court he was willing to drive his daughter to Wollongong Police Station daily to sign in if bail was granted. The request was later withdrawn, and Ashford will remain in custody until May 19, when she will face the Liverpool Local Court.

Canceri did not make an application for bail and awaits a similar hearing at Liverpool Local Court on Monday.