The Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir will be hosting the international LGBTIQA+ choral festival Out & Loud & Proud from February 19 – 23.

As part of the Sydney WorldPride2023 celebrations, the festival will take place over five days, with singing, workshops, concerts, and social events.

Catch Participating Choirs Singing Around Sydney

Over 500 singers are expected to attend from around Australia and worldwide. The Australian choirs include Melbourne Gay & Lesbian Chorus, Canberra Qwire, Brisbane Pride Choir, True Colours Chorus Darwin, and the Perth Pride Choir.

You will even be able to catch some of the participating choirs singing around Sydney, in spaces such as the Maritime Museum, the Museum of Sydney, and the Calyx in the Sydney Botanic Gardens.

Along with the choirs, the festival will also feature the Individual Voices Choir (IVC). The IVC will consist of over 50 individual singers from around the world, led by queer chorus director, Dr Kathleen McGuire.

Gala Concert

Workshops led by Australian musicians and choral specialists will also be available to attend. The workshops will be on topics such as Beatboxing for Beginners and Mongolian Throat Singing.

The Out & Loud & Proud festival will culminate in a Gala Concert on February 23 at Sydney Town Hall.

Out Australian actor and singer Tim Draxl (Summer Love) will MC the event, as well as perform.

According to the organisers, “the highlight will be the amazing power of the massed choir of all singers conducted by festival director, Adam Majsay, premiering two specially commissioned works.”

As well as “an Acknowledgement of Country by Yuwaalaraay storyteller and performer, Nardi Simpson, and a Festival Anthem by award winning composer, Joseph Twist with lyrics by Wiradjuri poet, Jazz Money.”

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023, with over 500,000 people expected to take part in the 17-day celebration.

Out & Loud & Proud – February 19 – 23