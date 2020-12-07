—

First nations people of Australia are the oldest continuous culture in the world , and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQI Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities have their own distinct voices to share. Their contribution will be an integral part of Sydney WorldPride (SWP) and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG).

As such, the Sydney WorldPride and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras organisations wish to work closely with this community to celebrate and elevate those important First Nations voices. Understanding the importance of actively promoting equity and equality, while working together to build cultural competence and strong relationships between First Nations people and SWP and SGLMG.

Having representation of all people from all parts of the LGBTQI community is important and that is why the two organisations have come together to organise a First Nations Advisory Committee that will provide expert cultural advice and strategy to both organisations via a First Nations Creative Director and First Nations Engagement Officer.

This committee’s role will be to advise and make recommendations to SWP and SGLMG on matters relating to First Nations programming and to inform development, implementation, and review of festival planning. Along with advising and liaising regarding issues impacting First Nations LGBTQI Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities.

Advertisement

The conclusion from the consultation and conversation being that the best way to move forward was to broadly and nationally seek expressions of interest for a national advisory committee that will work with both organisations.

If you are a First Nations person from the LGBTQI community and you are passionate about representing yourself and others from your community please apply by heading on over to the website .

You can also download and print the application form and email it to hello@sydneyworldpride.com or mail it to – Level 2, Suite 8, 66 Oxford St, Darlinghurst, Sydney, NSW 2010 before the closing date of Friday 29 January 2021.