Tampa Pride Cancelled, Travel Advisory Issued For Florida

Tampa Pride, an LGBTQI pride event that takes place in Tampa, Florida has been cancelled following Governor Ron DeSantis’s signing of a slew of anti-LGBTQI bills into law.

In a related development, the NAACP issued a travel warning for those travelling to Florida, that the state is “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals”.

According to Tampa Pride President Carrie West, the event, which was scheduled for September, would not go ahead as it features drag performances.

‘DeSantis Did This Because Next Month Is Pride Month’

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, West said, “In the end, we didn’t want to take any chances.

“We just said, you know what, we are afraid if we did go through with this (DeSantis) would come in with his Gestapo… not Tampa Police, because we’re working with them, but maybe another group, and they’d all just pull the plug on it.”

DeSantis, a far-right Republican, signed the “Let Kids Be Kids” bill package into law on Wednesday, which also happened to be International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

“DeSantis did this because next month is Pride Month. He wanted to make sure he got it in before that,” West added.

Expanded The ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

Among the bills signed include HB 1438, which prohibits children from attending an “adult live performance,” which includes drag shows.

Also included in the bill package was HB 1069, which “provides requirements relating to titles and pronouns,” and expands the “Don’t Say Gay” law, as well as SB 254, which prohibits “sex-reassignment prescriptions and procedures for patients younger than 18 years of age,” and allows for the state “to take physical custody of a child.”

Today Gov DeSantis signed 4 more anti-LGBTQ bills into law. The most ever in [Florida] history. DeSantis doesn’t see freedom as a value worth defending, he sees it as a campaign slogan. Free states don’t ban books. Free states don’t ban healthcare. Free states don’t attack parents,” tweeted Equality Florida senior political director Joe Saunders.

NAACP Issues Travel Warning For Florida

Subsequently, on Sunday, the NAACP issued a travel warning for those travelling to the state.

The advisory read, “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

DeSantis is widely expected to announce a run for the Republican nomination in the lead-up to the 2024 US Presidential Election.