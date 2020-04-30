—

The Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) has attacked Federal Health Minister, Greg Hunt after he refused to conduct a national inquiry into gender dysphoria and medicine.

Last week, Minister Hunt ruled out holding a national inquiry into transgender health treatment after seeking advice from the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP).

The RACP strongly advised that a national inquiry would not only be a complete waste of money but also could be incredibly harmful to vulnerable transgender youth.

The Health Minister also backed the RACP’s recommendation for a national set of healthcare standards for transgender youth which would kickstart improvements for trans healthcare services around the country.

“It is important we have a nationally consistent standard of care that is evidence-based and with appropriate safeguards to protect the interests of the patient,” Hunt told The Sunday Age through his spokesman.

“In recognition of the risks of further harm to young people, the government does not intend to establish a national inquiry on this matter.”

However, this week the ACL, whose adamant obsession with the gender-identity of children is now bordering on unhealthy, has once again thrown in its two-cents for Minister Hunt’s decision.

ACL spokesman, Dan Flynn, said that Minister Hunt’s decision to refuse an inquiry was clouded by political correctness, and fears that affirmative (effective) treatments for gender dysphoria could sacrifice the “reproductive integrity” of children.

“The Minister’s failure to directly address the issue – and his office’s contradictions – demonstrate a reluctance to question affirmative treatment for gender confusion in children. This treatment includes puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and double mastectomies,” he said.

“Children’s physical health and reproductive integrity are too important to be sacrificed to political correctness, in the hope of avoiding conflict with LGBTI activists.”

It should be noted that most of the effects of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are reversible if the patient chooses to stop taking them.

It should also be noted that singling out a child’s “reproductive integrity” when talking about their health seems backward, and somewhat concerning.

However, while irreversible changes and potential sterilisation are possibilities for children seeking medical treatment for gender dysphoria, these concerns do not outweigh the costs of inviting all of Australia to debate something as personal as someone’s identity – especially for children.

These costs were made clear in the advice that was given to Minister Hunt from the RACP, which is responsible for training, educating, and representing 17,000 physicians and paediatricians in 33 medical specialties in Australia.

The RACP, one of Australia’s peak medical not-for-profit organisations, advised Minister Hunt earlier in March that no scientific evidence would be gained from conducting such an inquiry.

More importantly, the RACP also advised that media and public scrutiny from such an inquiry would turn Australia into a gender-obsessed hell-scape for those struggling with gender dysphoria. Similar to Israel Folau and the religious freedoms shit show (which we have yet to hear the end of).

“The RACP notes that there are substantial dangers posed by some of the proposals that have been put forward during the recent public debate on this issue, such as holding a national inquiry into the issue,” their statement reads.

“A national inquiry would not increase the scientific evidence available regarding gender dysphoria but would further harm vulnerable patients and their families through increased media and public attention.

“The RACP strongly supports expert clinical care that is non-judgemental, supportive and welcoming for children, adolescents and their families experiencing gender dysphoria.

“A fundamental principle of medical care is the need to ensure that care and treatment is provided in the best interests of the patient, and that doctors do not harm those who request care through either their action or inaction.

“Limiting access to care and treatment would be unethical and would have serious impacts on the health and wellbeing of young people.”

The ACL should remember that they are not a medical body, and have none of the credentials or experience of a medical organisation.

The ACL also needs to be reminded that while they aim “to bring a Christian influence to politics,” they are still not entitled to bring that influence into our national healthcare policies.

The debate around transgender healthcare should only involve those concerned, transgender people, and medical experts.