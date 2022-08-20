—

TikTok has been the site of pained hearts for many queer users, with the recent roll of lesbian couple breakups circling the stratosphere. The biggest and most publicised split would have to be Sedona and Rylee, a famed lesbian couple who broke up four months after celebrating their one-year anniversary. Other TikTok couples that have followed suit include Alissa and Sam and Avery and Soph.

In a joint video posted to Sedona’s page in July, the basketball star said their split was “for the best.” Addressing viewers, Sedona said, “It was a mutual decision… and we are very at peace with this. We just felt like we weren’t growing as individuals, and we felt like it was our duty and responsibility to tell you guys because we do share our relationship so much on this app. And to let you know why we won’t be in each other’s videos anymore.”

Similarly, Avery Cyrus and Soph Mosca announced their breakup via Instagram stories after dating for two years. Soph confirmed the news first, posting on August 3 that they both “just want to focus on ourselves right now and I’m hopeful that one day we may find our way back to each other.” She added that she still loved Avery, “very much”, and asked fans to “please respect our space as we heal and move forward.”

Breakup Season

Fans posted their reaction to the news on Twitter, with one user @Zoehechler stating, “It is break up season in the lesbian world… I’m shook. First, Sedona and Rylee but now… Avery Cyrus and Soph Mosca. I’m crying fr.”

It is break up season in the lesbian world …. I’m shook. First, Sedona and Rylee but now … AVERY CYRUS AND SOPH MOSCA. I’m crying fr — zosephhh (@zoehechler) August 3, 2022

Avery Cyrus has been linked to JoJo Siwa too, with the duo posting a video of them doing a mukbang (trend where people eat different foods while addressing an audience), and seen at Disney world together.

Among the revelations of TikTok breakups has unfolded a messy post-breakup drama between singer-songwriter Fletcher and her ex-partner Shannon Beveridge, which has been argued to be the start of this ‘curse’.

Origin of the ‘curse’

The queer singer released a song about Beveridge’s current partner, Becky Missal. In Becky’s So Hot, Fletcher sings “If I were you, I’d probably want to keep her / ‘Cause Becky’s so hot in your vintage T-shirt / Ooh she’s the one I should hate / But I wanna know how she tastes.”

Missal has also responded “no” to a comment on Instagram asking if Fletcher had asked permission to write a song about her. Missal and Beveridge have since fanned the flames by releasing a limited release of vintage-inspired t-shirts with the print ‘Becky’. This was purchased by Fletcher but Beveridge responded in turn by refunding the order.

Though the TikTok lesbian world has taken a hit, some fans have taken to fuelling the drama of Fletcher and Beveridge’s relationship, taking sides or believing that they’re both in on it and it is a crafty PR move on their parts.

One Twitter user @jesuiskyl posted, “Shannon shaking her head to Fletcher’s “don’t you wish I was your girlfriend still” is the highlight og this drama. The pr stunt is stunting.”