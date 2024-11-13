The Internet’s Discovered ‘Menendez Bros’ Star Cooper Koch Has A Hot Gay Twin

Celebrity International News
Michael James
November 13, 2024
The Internet’s Discovered ‘Menendez Bros’ Star Cooper Koch Has A Hot Gay Twin
Image: Image: Instagram

Model-turned-actor Cooper Koch caught the attention of many with his steamy good looks and eerie-yet-horny portrayal of Erik Menendez in the hit show Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Now fans have discovered the star has a paternal twin, who also happens to be gay.

Cooper Koch earned a legion of fans after portrayal of Erik Menendez

The world can’t seem to get enough of Cooper Koch and now, with the discovery of his gay twin brother, it seems they can get double.

Cooper has been working hard in Hollywood in front of the camera for many years.

Before Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story he also starred in queer conversion thriller They/Them as well as playing an aspiring gay porn start in the horror film Swallowed.

Whilst he has taken up the lion’s share of fame, his twin brother Payton has also been working on some of the biggest hits on television, behind the scenes.

Payton, who has now attracted his own legion of fans, works as a successful picture editor.

Some of his biggest credits include working with Ryan Murphy on American Horror Story and Ratched. Most recently he also received an Emmy nomination for his work on Only Murders In The Building.

Despite the pair leading careers on drastically opposite sides of the camera, they still appear to be quite close, with the pair appearing frequently on Payton’s social media.

Cooper however does not even have an Instagram account (which may be why fans were slower to realise he had a twin brother). Speaking to Drew Barrymore the star revealed that is was just “better for [his] mental health” not to use social media.

@ttrieuvyy Cooper Koch explains why he doesn’t have any social media accounts. #cooperkoch #drewbarrymoreshow #interview #monsters #monstersnetflix #fyp ♬ nhạc nền – Lana Deal Rey

Genetically blessed twins, Cooper and Payton Koch

Cooper and Payton are two of three brothers, born to a wealthy horse racing family, still appear to share a tight bond despite their busy careers.

The paternal twins can be seen quite often on Payton’s social media account where he shares enough content for the two of them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Payton Koch (@paytonjkoch)

Many of the images feature the pair together sharing the family passion for horse riding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Payton Koch (@paytonjkoch)

However it wouldn’t be in the internet if fans weren’t loosing their minds over the aesthetics of the brothers, with many not holding back on the comments after seeing the pair shirtless and riding horses down the beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Payton Koch (@paytonjkoch)

“God damn, what did your mom feed you 3 growing up?” wrote one on Instagram.

“Christ, the genes are gene-ing” wrote another “Slay you boys are the most stunning ppl” gushed another fan.

However some fans only had one thing on their mind when it came to Cooper Koch and his time on screen.

With the gays thirsting this much, it may only be a matter of time before Payton may be tempted to step in front of the camera like his twin brother? Fingers crossed.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

‘The Deb’ Actor Says Rebel Wilson Lied About Bullying & Abuse Happening On Set
November 13, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

‘The Deb’ Actor Says Rebel Wilson Lied About Bullying & Abuse Happening On Set
Celebrity Entertainment News Screen
National Survivors’ Day: LGBT Survivors of Sexual & Family Violence Speak Out in New ACON Anthology
November 12, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

National Survivors’ Day: LGBT Survivors of Sexual & Family Violence Speak Out in New ACON Anthology
Community News Entertainment News Written Word
After Trump Got Elected, There Was A 700% Spike In LGBT Crisis Hotline Calls
November 12, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

After Trump Got Elected, There Was A 700% Spike In LGBT Crisis Hotline Calls
International News
VIC Hate Speech Laws Set To Be Expanded to Protect Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity & more
November 12, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

VIC Hate Speech Laws Set To Be Expanded to Protect Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity & more
News Victorian News
Internet Loses It After Mattel Accidentally Prints Porn Site Link on ‘Wicked’ Dolls
November 11, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

Internet Loses It After Mattel Accidentally Prints Porn Site Link on ‘Wicked’ Dolls
Entertainment News The Internet
Salisbury Uni Students Arrested After Violent Hate Crime Using Fake Grindr Account
November 11, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Salisbury Uni Students Arrested After Violent Hate Crime Using Fake Grindr Account
Community News International News