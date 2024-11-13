The Internet’s Discovered ‘Menendez Bros’ Star Cooper Koch Has A Hot Gay Twin

Model-turned-actor Cooper Koch caught the attention of many with his steamy good looks and eerie-yet-horny portrayal of Erik Menendez in the hit show Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Now fans have discovered the star has a paternal twin, who also happens to be gay.

The world can’t seem to get enough of Cooper Koch and now, with the discovery of his gay twin brother, it seems they can get double.

finding out cooper koch has a twin and HE’S GAY TOO!!! diva the 2nd tower has been hit — mik (@bratzcokeden) October 20, 2024

Cooper has been working hard in Hollywood in front of the camera for many years.

Before Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story he also starred in queer conversion thriller They/Them as well as playing an aspiring gay porn start in the horror film Swallowed.

Whilst he has taken up the lion’s share of fame, his twin brother Payton has also been working on some of the biggest hits on television, behind the scenes.

Payton, who has now attracted his own legion of fans, works as a successful picture editor.

Some of his biggest credits include working with Ryan Murphy on American Horror Story and Ratched. Most recently he also received an Emmy nomination for his work on Only Murders In The Building.

Despite the pair leading careers on drastically opposite sides of the camera, they still appear to be quite close, with the pair appearing frequently on Payton’s social media.

Cooper however does not even have an Instagram account (which may be why fans were slower to realise he had a twin brother). Speaking to Drew Barrymore the star revealed that is was just “better for [his] mental health” not to use social media.

Genetically blessed twins, Cooper and Payton Koch

Cooper and Payton are two of three brothers, born to a wealthy horse racing family, still appear to share a tight bond despite their busy careers.

The paternal twins can be seen quite often on Payton’s social media account where he shares enough content for the two of them.

Many of the images feature the pair together sharing the family passion for horse riding.

However it wouldn’t be in the internet if fans weren’t loosing their minds over the aesthetics of the brothers, with many not holding back on the comments after seeing the pair shirtless and riding horses down the beach.

“God damn, what did your mom feed you 3 growing up?” wrote one on Instagram.

“Christ, the genes are gene-ing” wrote another “Slay you boys are the most stunning ppl” gushed another fan.

However some fans only had one thing on their mind when it came to Cooper Koch and his time on screen.

The one om the right is guy who is in ryna Murphy’s monster series about the menendez brothers. Actor is called cooper Koch. He’s stunning and gets his willy out in all his shows. Haha. I didn’t know he had a twin brother. He is also gay haha. — Craig Tuxford (@tuxford2) October 23, 2024

With the gays thirsting this much, it may only be a matter of time before Payton may be tempted to step in front of the camera like his twin brother? Fingers crossed.