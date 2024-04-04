‘The Matrix’ 5 In Development, Won’t Be Directed By The Wachowskis

Warner Brothers have confirmed that a fifth instalment in The Matrix franchise is underway without either of the Wachowski sisters returning to direct, just days after the landmark sci-fi franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Although Lana Wachowski is on board to be executive producer, the film will be directed by Drew Goddard who is known for his directorial work on The Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. He also wrote the Oscar-nominated script for The Martian, and for TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Good Place.



In a statement, Warner Brothers Motion Pictures’ President of Production Jesse Ehrman said: “Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters.”

“The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new ‘Matrix’ film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio.”

Goddard also shared his excitement to be directing the film, stating that The Matrix changed cinema and his life. “Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis,” he said, “and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world.”

This fifth Matrix film marks the first time a mainline entry in the highly influential sci-fi franchise hasn’t been directed by one or both of the Wachowski sisters. There are currently no details on the premise of the film, nor about if fan favourites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss are returning to continue Neo and Trinity’s story.

25 Years of The Matrix

In a fitting turn of fate, The Matrix celebrated the 25th anniversary of its original release date on the Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31st. Originally released in 1999, the film is a highly influential staple of modern sci-fi cinema that’s particularly notable for its queer themes.

Co-director Lilly Wachowski confirmed in 2020 that the original film was intended as a trans allegory, and is fundamentally about a “desire for transformation.” 2021’s The Matrix: Resurrections brought this allegory into full focus, as director Lana Wachowski directly addressed this intention in the film while reflecting on what the original trilogy of films means to a modern audience.