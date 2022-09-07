—

Tobias Madden has spent a good chunk of his life entertaining people from all over the world, on cruise ships in exotic locales and on stages all over Australia and New Zealand. Even though he’s hung up his tap shoes for now, he’s still entertaining the world but instead of Arabesques and Auditoriums, it’s Anachronisms and Alliteration!

Madden’s second Young Adult fiction outing is titled Take a Bow, Noah Mitchell and “is a flirty, funny and heart-warming coming-of-age story about growing up gay in country Victoria (Ballarat)”.

Advertisement

Nobody: What's your new book about?

Me: Please refer to the super cute video @PenguinTeenAus made for me 🎭🎮https://t.co/8AUbcZxe2M pic.twitter.com/wgGc7qnhlW — Tobias Madden (Updates Only) (@tobias_madden) August 31, 2022

“I have no formal qualifications whatsoever in writing, my degrees are in singing and dancing, so the complete opposite really but I do think the most important thing to get into writing is just having the stories to tell because, especially artists and other creatives, can really find a way to write and find their own unique voice.”

“Reading is by far the best way to learn how to write because you absorb it all – the way people write, the words they use, the structure they use to tell their stories and then it kind of helps you form your own version.”

People Look At You Very Differently When You’re Giving Them A Latte

Madden said he draws upon his life as a singer, dancer and actor travelling the world, to come up with his characters.

Advertisement

He would definitely have a unique point of view with all of those different careers!

“I had so many varied experiences because you really see how people treat each other, especially in those different kinds of roles. People look at you very differently when you’re giving them a latte to when they’re applauding you on stage, which is always kind of a humbling thing.”