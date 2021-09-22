—

Richard Buckley, husband of iconic fashion designer Tom Ford, has passed away overnight following a long battle with ill health at their home in Los Angeles. Ford was by his side along with their 9-year-old son Jack.

It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday night with Tom & their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a prolonged illness. pic.twitter.com/PAL7eCXxC3 — TOM FORD (@TOMFORD) September 21, 2021

Born in Binghamton, New York, Buckley grew up in America, France, and Germany. Buckley and Ford who first met in an elevator in 1986, were from that point practically inseparable.

‘He Really Chased Me’

“He seemed so together. He was so handsome, he was so connected, he was so grown-up, so he was very intimidating. And he really chased me — not that he had to chase that hard. It excited me but it also scared me, because I knew he was different and that whatever it was I felt with him was very different from what I’d felt before,” Ford said of Buckley in an interview with Out Magazine.

A Formidable Fashion Editor

Marrying in 2014 when America legalised same sex marriage, their son Alexander John Buckley Ford (whom they call “Jack”) was born via a surrogate. in 2012.

Buckley himself a formidable force within the global world of fashion, was for a time editor of such publications as Vanity Fair,Vogue Hommes International New York Magazine, Women’s Wear Daily and Mirabella.

Following Buckley’s passing a number of prominent figures began to post tributes online, led by godmother to their child and UK Fashion Designer Stella McCartney, who posted to Instagram: “To call Richard a dear and beloved friend is a privilege, and to know the huge hole left in your lives fills me with deep, deep sadness. He was so loved, so respected and so madly and passionately dedicated to you, Tom and Jack, that his life was fully complete.”

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.