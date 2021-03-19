—

Transgender rights advocate Martine Delaney has been inducted into the Tasmanian Honour Roll of Women, becoming the first transgender woman to be recognised with the award.

“It was a bit of a humbling thing to certainly find myself in that position,” Delaney said. “It’s not something transgender women in Tasmania have been nominated or inducted into previously.”

Martine Delaney was a board member of Equality Tasmania, Australian Marriage Equality, and a member of Transforming Tasmania. Delaney’s contributions to LGBTQI advocacy have been important in achieving legal reforms like marriage equality, comprehensive anti-discrimination protections, and birth certificate reform.

“Tasmania has possibly the world’s most progressive and inclusive birth certificate legislation. You’re not going to find anything better anywhere else on the planet,” said Delaney.

Delaney’s induction in the women’s honour roll was welcomed by the community as a significant milestone.

“Martine’s induction will send a message to trans people and the broader LGBTIQ+ community that we are a valued part of Tasmanian society, and inspire young trans women to leadership roles within the community,” said fellow trans advocate Matty Wright , adding, “All LGBTIQ+ people and all Tasmanians owe her a debt of gratitude.”

Delaney has also worked tirelessly towards greater inclusion of LGBTIQ+ people, especially trans women, in social and cultural institutions like schools, police service, health services, community services and community sports. She also worked as a professional scriptwriter which contributed towards trans inclusion in film production.

“Martine’s induction will remind the broader community that trans and gender diverse people deserve equal recognition and respect, and it will send a message to the world that Tasmania has truly become the Rainbow Isle,” said Tasmanian LGBTQI equality advocate Rodney Croome. “Martine’s persistence, courage, skill, and success as an advocate has been an inspiration to LGBTIQ+ people and making Tasmania a better place.”

Tasmanian Honour Roll of Women was established in 2005 by the Tasmanian Government to honour women with outstanding contributions to the State. The Honour roll recognises women’s achievements and ensures that they are not forgotten in the rite of time. It had only recognised the achievements of cis women until now. By being the first trans woman to be inducted, Delaney is now leading the way for all women to have their work recognised.