Trans Author Jesse James Rose Alleges Late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham Hired Her As A Sex Worker

A now-viral Instagram post by trans author Jesse James Rose has made explosive allegations about the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, claiming the staunchly anti-LGBTQIA+ politician once hired her as a sex worker.

The author of memoir ‘Sorry I Keep Crying During Sex’ shared the story following Graham’s sudden death at the age of 71 over the weekend. Unsurprisingly, it travelled at warp speed around queer corners of the internet – the post, pointedly titled ‘Eulogy for a Horny Hypocrite’, went viral so quickly that it was how a significant number of queer people (including myself) found out that Graham was dead.

“Most of you know him as the homophobic Senator from South Carolina but to me he will always be the man who paid a twinky pre-transition college student a fat stack of cash to do unspeakable things to him in a hotel room while he wore red lingerie,” wrote Rose.

“It is a canon trans event to have far right freaks bankrolling you,” she wrote , “then turning around and voting against you.”

“Shout out to s*x workers everywhere forced to humanize their enemies just to make rent.”

It’s important to note that these allegations have not been independently verified, and Graham is of course is unable to respond to them. His Senate office has not publicly addressed the new allegations.

Graham served as South Carolina’s US Senator from 2003 until his death and was, for decades, a prominent Republican figure. In the later years of his career, he became one of US President Donald Trump’s most consistent allies (despite once describing Trump as unfit for office).

For LGBTQIA+ people, Graham leaves behind a lengthy political record of opposing LGBTQIA+ and trans rights.

He voted for the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage at a federal level as between a man and a woman, later backed a constitutional amendment against same-sex marriage, and opposed the repeal of the US military’s discriminatory “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy.

Graham also voted against workplace protections for LGBTQIA+ people and supported restrictions on gender-affirming healthcare for trans young people. Just weeks before his death, he celebrated a US Supreme Court decision allowing states to ban transgender girls from some school sports.

Rose’s claims also arrive after years of public speculation about Graham’s sexuality, which the senator repeatedly denied.

Nearly a decade ago he publicly denied being gay after comedian Chelsea Handler implied it in a 2018 online post. “To the extent that it matters, I’m not gay,” he replied.

In 2020, adult performer Sean Harding made allegations about an unnamed Republican senator who had allegedly hired male sex workers. Harding did not publicly name him, but referred to ‘Lady G’ as the a codename sex workers in Washington DC used, sparking widespread online speculation that the politician was Graham.

In 2025, right-wing influencer Laura Loomer testified under oath in a deposition that “several of President Trump’s staff [told her] in confidence that Lindsey Graham is gay.”

Rose, however, has explicitly named Graham in her account, also referring to the nickname ‘Lady G’.

Her post has since attracted over 200,000 likes nd thousands of comments – a hilarious number of which are from people being thrilled about either the story itself, or the fact Rose’s post was how they found out Graham was dead.

“I am so glad this was the first post I saw today. The perfect eulogy,” wrote one commenter.

Another commenter wrote, “I love that I learned about his death from you. ❤️ thank you for sharing this story.”

“How very deeply iconic and punk as fuck ❤️,” wrote another.

Rose concluded her Instagram post with possibly the most perfect ending: “Lindsey, rest in hell for what you did to our community.”

You can see the full post here: