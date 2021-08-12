—

In the Central African country of Cameroon, reports have surfaced relating to the brutal bashing of two transgender women. The attack came just mere weeks after the pair were released from prison pending appeal over charges relating to contravening the countries anti-homosexuality laws, and offences relating to public indecency and failing to present photo identification.

The victims have been identified as Shakiro a popular social media personality in the Western Africa nation, and her friend Patricia.

In footage, which has been described by local LGBTQI rights groups as “horrific”, details of the attack have been uncovered. the video footage showing the two women being beaten by a group of 10 bike riders in the port-side city of Douala at around 1am on August 8, 2021.

‘Played Dead To Survive’

The recent attack on Shakiro & Patricia by a group of bike riders in the economic capital Douala, is terrible. The images are are horrific. We continue to reiterate the fact that, sexual and gender minorities are at high risk in Cameroon. We are closely following this Case. pic.twitter.com/B1oZcZdKyc — Working For Our Wellbeing (@for_wfw) August 9, 2021

“I was stripped naked and hit everywhere on my body by several people,” Shakiro told Human Rights Watch. “I was kicked and slapped. I had to play dead — it was the only way to survive.”

Posting to social media in the wake of the violent attack, local LGBTQI rights group Working for our Wellbeing said in a written statement that “The recent attack on Shakiro by a group of bike riders in the economic capital Douala, is terrible. The images are horrific (Reasons why we will not be putting them on the platform). We continue to reiterate the fact that, sexual and gender minorities are at high risk in Cameroon. The LGBTIQ+ community remains at the blink of ever targeted violence.”

“We hold all authorities accountable, to protect every citizen regardless of their gender as stipulated in the constitution of this great nation. It is time that we rise up together and say no to violence and the abuse of LGBTQ+ persons,” the statement added.

Anti-Homosexuality Laws Target LGBTQI+

BREAKING

Finally we Won.

We went, We Saw and We Conquered.

SHAKIRO AND PATRICIA Two transgender women who were arrested since February 8th 2021 & sentenced to 5 years imprisonment were just set free by the DOUALA COURT OF APPEAL@spaceflowerboat @Bandykiki @TransgenderNews pic.twitter.com/zycqbQMdCn — Working For Our Wellbeing (@for_wfw) July 13, 2021

“This is a political decision,” Nkow said. “It’s Yaounde (the central government) that said these people must not bring homosexuality to Cameroon.”

After serving 6 months in prison, they were released on July 16, with Nkow saying in an interview with Reuters that “They are going to leave this prison hell where they don’t belong and where they risked extreme violence every day,”

“We are not going to stop there. We must explain to people that a court must never again convict LGBT people in this way.”

Spate Of Attacks On LGBTQI+ People In Cameroon

According to Human Rights Watch, it is not only from society at large that members of Cameroons LGBTQI communities fear persecution and violence. It has been reported that since the time of Shakiro and Patricia’s arrest in February, Cameroonian security forces have arbitrarily arrested, beaten, or threatened at least 24 people, including a 17-year-old boy, for alleged consensual same-sex conduct or gender nonconformity, with one individual forced to undergo a HIV test and anal examination.

“These recent arrests and abuses raise serious concerns about a new upsurge in anti-LGBT persecution in Cameroon,” Neela Ghoshal associate LGBT rights director at Human Rights Watch said, adding that “The law criminalizing same-sex conduct puts LGBT people at a heightened risk of being mistreated, tortured, and assaulted without any consequences for the abusers.”

Shakiro and Patricia’s appeal date is set for September.

