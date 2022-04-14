—

A man was arrested for the murder of a transgender woman in Morristown, Vermont.

Seth Brunell, 43, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of Fern Feather, 29.

Brunell Tries “Panic” Defence

According to police, Brunell and Feather were seen together on the day of the murder. Brunell told police that he was defending himself against Feather, who made a “sexual advance” on him.

However, according to investigators, there are “no injuries or evidence of a struggle or an assault on Brunell.”

On May 5 2021, Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed legislation banning the “panic” defence. The law is applied to “circumstances in which the victim made a nonforcible, noncriminal romantic or sexual advance toward the defendant.”

‘They Were a Wildflower … Always in Full Bloom’

Brittany Tetlow, a friend of Feather, told NBC5 News, “Every time I saw Fern, they had a wildflower in their hair. But they didn’t need the accessory, they were a wildflower themself. Always in full bloom. Bringing joy and happiness to everybody around them.”

In a statement on Twitter, Speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives, Jill Krowinski, said that Feather was, “tragically taken from this world too soon, like so many other transgender people who are targeted in bias driven attacks.

“We absolutely need to continue to take steps to make Vermont a more equitable place and be clear that hate has no place in our state.”

This week has shown that, while we are progressing in making Vermont a more welcoming state, we still have much work to do. We must not let voices of anger and hate drown out the message of love and support. LGBTQ+ community – we see you, we hear you, and we support you. #vtpoli pic.twitter.com/bMUPR7g1o9 — Speaker Jill Krowinski (@SKrowinski) April 13, 2022

Feather came out as trans in a Facebook post in March, saying, “It’s time to tell the world I’m a Hot Trans Woman in a currently male Hot Body Suit!!”

