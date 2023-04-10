Transphobes Believe Daniel Radcliffe’s Pregnant Girlfriend Is Transgender

Transphobic social media users have taken it to another level as they’ve suggested that Daniel Radcliffe’s long-time pregnant girlfriend is secretly transgender.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Erin Darke has become the target of anti-trans conspiracy theorists who have insinuated that she is secretly a trans woman.

It started off from a tweet by Gender Critical author Suzanne Seddon, who posted a picture of Darke and Radcliffe together with the caption: “This is Daniel Radcliffes [sic] (Harry Potter) Girlfriend. Now what do you see?”

The tweet insinuates that due to Darke’s height and facial structures, she is a closeted transgender woman.

Transphobes Insist Darke Is A Man

Anti-trans users fanned the flames, bluntly stating that “it’s a bloke” and that Darke “definitely leaves the toilet seat up.”

Others have called out Seddon for her tweet, stating that the claim was clearly misogynistic in nature.

“TERFS stop being misogynistic to other cis women challenge… failed again,” one user wrote.

“Cis female transphobes are the ultimate gaslighters: pretending to care about women by misogynistic in every way,” another wrote.

Activists Defend Darke

Gender equality campaigner Gina Martin has said that this incident “brilliantly demonstrates” how transphobia is not only misogynistic but discriminatory.

“It’s all about unattainable and oppressive standards and actually nothing to do with trans women at all,” Martin wrote on Twitter.

“Clarifying here for those of you that think I don’t know that transphobia impacts every moment of trans peoples lives to say the last part of this tweet is tongue and cheek to intimates that transphobia is more about transphobes themselves than the trans people it targets.”

Others supported Martin’s assessment, with one user writing that “the best thing [I’ve] ever heard about this is ‘TERFs define women the way men define women.”

The Star Observer reached out to Seddon for comment.

