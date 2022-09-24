—

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cherry Valentine, who was known out of drag as George Ward, has died aged 28, his family announced on Friday.

Cherry passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, the family said.

“It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away,” the family said in a statement.

“This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced. As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same,” they said.

Advertisement

Cherry Valentine – Drag Queen, Mental Health Nurse

Cherry was announced as one of the contestants on season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in December 2020. She was the second queen to be eliminated during the show. When filming on the season was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Cherry, who had qualified as a mental health nurse in 2015, chose to go back to the NHS to be a frontline healthcare worker.

After the season ended, Cherry fronted a BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud, returning to her roots and speaking about growing up queer and as part of the traveller community.

In a promotional video for the show, Cherry said,”It was something that I wanted to do because if I was younger and saw something like that, it maybe would’ve helped me feel a little bit differently about it.”

Tributes poured in for the drag performer on social media, led by RuPaul. “So sad to hear. A bright star and a lovely person. Cherry Valentine. Always in our hearts,” RuPaul posted on Twitter.

So sad to hear. A bright star and a lovely person. @TheCValentine Always in our hearts. https://t.co/cA0TsMZ0PN pic.twitter.com/78xdx6Vvef — RuPaul (@RuPaul) September 23, 2022

Tributes Flood For A Friend, A Queen

Cherry’s fellow contestant in season 2 of Drag Race UK Tayce posted a heart emoji on a black background on Instagram, and wrote, “Absolutely devastated & crying as I write this… I wanted to post a montage of pictures & videos but it’s all too hard right now.”

“I’ve never lost a friend before and it’s a numbing feeling, but my thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to her family and absolute nearest and dearest. Cherry was a force, a touchstone, one of the sweetest, kindest and caring people I’ve ever met. She was a point of contact to anyone who needed help and inspired so many. Please look after each other, check in, and don’t be afraid to ask for help ever. you never know what struggles people are going through. I love you George.”

I’m crying so much and I’m also laughing at all the happy memories. So many happy happy memories, the “tour time portal”, the broken nail, and all those “silly silly girls” and I’ll never forget the 9am goodnight hug. Cherry my darling, I love you so much, my heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/DmnNv8r3vQ — Ginny Lemon (@GinnyLemon69) September 23, 2022

Ginny Lemon, another contestant on the show posted: “I’m crying so much and I’m also laughing at all the happy memories. So many happy happy memories, the “tour time portal”, the broken nail, and all those “silly silly girls” and I’ll never forget the 9am goodnight hug. Cherry my darling, I love you so much, my heart is broken.”

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.











