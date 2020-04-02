—

The 'Twinks4Trump' founder held a 'corona potluck' party in the hope of spreading coronavirus. Photo: Lucian Wintrich via Facebook

Gay conservative provocateur and the creator of the ‘Twinks4Trump’ photo exhibit, Lucian Wintrich hosted a party in the hopes of spreading COVID-19.

31-year-old Wintrich cleverly decided to throw a ‘corona potluck’ earlier in March in his New York City apartment where friends were encouraged to socialise during New York’s COVID-19 outbreak intimately.

In an invitation shared by the New York Post, Wintrich seemingly poked fun at New York’s COVID-19 crisis which had shut down Broadway at the time, with schools and bars following hours later.

The invitation also included a photo of a boy with chickenpox and a fork prodding a COVID-19 spore.

“They can’t diagnose us all,” the invitation read.

“Don’t wash your hands. … Bring your fav dish!”

Wintrich then went on to discuss his poor decision making with the New York Post, claiming his muse for the event were the time-old chicken pox parties of the 90s and early noughties.

“The majority of folks I invited, if they got it, would recover fairly quickly and build up an immunity to the present form of COVID19,” he said

“It was relatively inspired by the chickenpox parties that were all the rage in the 90s.”

Wintrich is known for once being the White House correspondent and prolific journalist for the far-right Gateway Pundit site until he was fired in 2018 after appearing on a white nationalist podcast.

Wintrich was also arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in 2017 at a speech he gave at the University of Connecticut called “It’s Ok to Be White,” however the charges against him were later dropped.

However, Wintrich is best known for creating his “Twinks4Trump” photo series in 2016 which was even displayed at a Milo Yiannopoulos “Gays for Trump” party at the Republican National Convention.

The series consisted of photos of shirtless men wearing MAGA hats – tacky.

The party took place on March 14 and reportedly included 20 attendees one anonymous party-goer justifying their actions the New York Post by likening their experiences to WWII.

“When Britain was being bombed by Nazi Germany during the blitz, they kept the fucking stores open. People went about their lives,” they said.

“We get a flu…and we shut everything down… We have completely handed over our civil liberties… and anyone who wants to go out and live a normal life is semi-ostracised.”

Not a day later, on March 15, the New York health department recommended that people: “keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others, whenever possible.”

Despite Wintrich’s invitation and the party’s ill objectives, he claimed that party-goers would never deliberately infect vulnerable people.

“The quarantine, itself, is serious to a degree,” he said. “I wouldn’t hang around folks over the age of 50 and risk infecting the more vulnerable,” he said.