A teacher in Birmingham UK, who had his penis lacerated in domestic violence incident, is speaking out about domestic violence in the gay community.

The 32-year-old victim had to get the wound glued after his boyfriend, Luke Lal, repeatedly pulled at his penis following an argument about dinner. The victim was also punched in the head multiple times.

Advertisement Birmingham Live, “I came back from playing tennis, it was around 9pm, Luke and I had been texting about what to have for dinner. I told him that I was going to have veggie fingers as I was trying to cut down on junk food at the time.”

“He suggested: ‘Let’s get pakoras’. When I returned home, he said he was going to the shop to collect food and when he came back he had bought pakoras.

‘He Pulled My Penis Five Times’

“I said that I didn’t want to eat it. He started getting angry saying I’m not following what he wants to do, that I need to listen.

“He punched me, then he pulled my penis five times.”

The victim fled the building and called his mother, who called emergency services.

“[Hospital staff] said it was a 1cm laceration and they don’t usually stitch these kinds of wounds, so they glued the area and it took around two [to] three weeks to heal,” the victim recalled.

Following the attack, the victim said Lal continued to send him abusive text, audio and video messages. Lal also allegedly created a fake Grindr profile of the victim and shared sensitive information.

Speaking Out To Create Awareness About Domestic Violence

On March 25, Lal was sentenced to 12 months in jail, which was suspended for 18 months and given 150 hours of community service.

“I wanted to bring awareness to other victims who are suffering from this. I know a lot of people wouldn’t want to speak up about it. People don’t want to disclose it but it happens and people would be surprised that it’s common,” the victim said.

According to ACON, “1 in 3 LGBTI people experience violence from a partner, ex-partner or family member,” yet are less likely to seek help or support following an incident.