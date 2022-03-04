—

The Voice Australia 2021 star Penelope Pettigrew will be performing and leading the bisexual float at the 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

Advertisement

“It means so much to me. This is my purpose and what I want to be doing; encouraging people to be themselves, embracing who they are and being proud of that. I love doing it,” Penelope says.

Advocate for the Bisexual Community

Since appearing on The Voice Australia, Penelope has dedicated her time and music towards advocating for the bisexual community.

Advertisement

As a newfound bisexual role model, Penelope says numerous people have expressed gratitude for her advocacy and visibility in the queer community.

“I’ve had people tell me they’ve come out because of me, and through my visibility, they’ve realised their sexuality. It’s so incredibly humbling and such an honour,” she says.

A Journey of Liberation, Self-Empowerment and Fluidity

The performing artist’s newest single, ‘Jelly,’ also reflects her journey through liberation, self-empowerment and fluidity.

“As bisexual people, we all have experienced our own journey of discovering ourselves and it’s so reassuring to know there are more people out there like us and that we have a voice. Our journey is valid, relevant, and important,” Penelope says.

Penelope says this year’s bisexual float is all about representation and inclusion.

“I think as a society, we’ve grouped sex and gender roles together. What I love about fluidity, whether it be about sexuality or gender, is that we really challenge those roles…you can’t put people into one box.”