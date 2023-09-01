Vote For Melbourne Tram’s 2024 Pride Tram Design

Yarra Trams is inviting Victorians to have a say in its 2024 Pride Tram design.

Set to be unveiled in mid-December at the tram’s Home Depot in Melbourne, Victorians have until September 29 to choose from five designs that will wrap the Pride Tram.

Just in time for the 2024 Midsumma Pride March, the winning design will be wrapped around the Pride tram, with the artist receiving $5,000. The second-place design will be used to decorate a tram stop shelter near the Victorian Pride Centre, and the artist will win $3,000.

The Five Finalist Designs

The five finalist designs for this #AllAboard tram contest are as follows:

The artist behind Design One explained, “I wanted to highlight the diversity of our city. Showing that though we come from different families, backgrounds, abilities and identities, we all come together through love.”

Design Two’s creator stated that their design is a statement of unity.

“My artwork is a playful and nostalgic take on all these ideas -envisioning a tram and shelter fully covered in optimistic pride stickers,” they said.

Design Three’s artist stated that their umbrella design symbolised “protection, both literally from the elements but also symbolically.”

They added, “One can’t help but feel happy seeing a rainbow umbrella.”

According to the artist behind Design Four, “We have strived to make our design appeal to and represent some of our most underrepresented community members to make them feel welcome aboard the Yarra Trams network.”

Design Five’s artist explained, “when it comes to the LGBTQIA+ community, love binds us, gives us the strength to uplift one another and continue to fight for the rights and safety of everyone in the community.”

They added, “we have to put in the work to make sure that everyone in the rainbow is able to get #AllAboard.”

Public Gets To Vote

Continuing the tradition started last year, the public has been invited to participate.

Design submissions were accepted until mid-August. Once received they were looked over by a ten-judge panel made up of representatives from Yarra Trams as well as initiative partners Midsumma, JOY Media, Victorian Pride Centre, and the Department of Transport.

Yarra Trams Chief Executive Officer Carla Purcell said, “I’m delighted with the five colourful tram designs my fellow judges and I have put to Victorians for their vote.”

“Whichever design ends up winning the public vote, I’ll be incredibly proud to have it travelling on our network as an important symbol of diversity and inclusion.”

Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll said, “It was an honour to be part of the judging panel for this year’s #AllAboard tram and to witness the vibrant artistic talent and creativity we have in our community.”

“I encourage everyone to vote for their favourite design – you could soon see it travelling proudly on Melbourne’s iconic tram network.”

This will be the forth consecutive year that Yarra Trams has decorated one of its trams to celebrate Pride.

For more information and to vote for your favourite design, click here.