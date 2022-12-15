—

Actor Zoe Terakes, known for their roles in Wentworth and Nine Perfect Strangers, shared the news of their gender-affirming surgery on social media.

‘I look like me now,” Terakes posted on Instagram, along with a reels video of them touching their chest.

Terakes, who is trans and non-binary, had recently joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart.

Advertisement

Your Words Have Power

Last month, Terakes posted about the Club Q shooting victims and the dangerous right-wing rhetoric against LGBTQI people.

“This attack was a direct result of the growing anti-LGBT (emphasis on the T) rhetoric happening in the states right now,” said Terakes.

“In the world right now. Your words have power. Your words don’t pull the trigger, but they load the gun. Today I remember the five brothers, sisters and siblings we lost on Saturday night. I remember the countless queer and trans people, especially trans people of colour and trans femmes, murdered just for existing. Those folks dreamt up a world where trans people can walk down the street, embodied and without apology.”

Advertisement

Feeling So Grateful To Be Trans

In another post, Terakes said he was “feeling so grateful to be trans.”

“I’ve been feeling genuinely proud. In the true sense of the endlessly overused and commercialised word. Pride. That thing we’re all supposed to talk about but actually very seldom feel. It’s like a gust of wind. It’s there and tangible one moment, then gone the next. And I’ve been lucky enough to be breathing it in for the last little while,” the actor posted.

“Needless to say this doesn’t discount the exhaustion and the fear walk beside me, beside us all, the shadow that follows in tow with the trans experience. But fuck, it’s nice to feel so embodied. So present in my body. So surrounded by trans beauty. Captured by it. Drawn to it. Held by it. Sometimes the beauty of trans people actually floors me. Everyone is just so bloody powerful. Our community is so powerful. And it’s a really comforting thing to know there is a world of people out there who don’t need an explanation. Who sees you. Who you understand and who understands you without question. That’s a mighty thing. To feel safe. It’s a mighty thing. I’m so lucky. I love you. Happy trans day of visibility.”







