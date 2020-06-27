—

The world’s biggest LGBTQI celebration Global Pride 2020 is taking place today, June 27!

Singer-songwriter, choreographer and actor Todrick Hall is hosting the event and will be joined by people and performers from all over the world, including local homegrown talent from here in Australia.

Epect appearances by Leverne Cox, Kesha, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, G Flip, Courtney Act, and Mama Alto to name a few.

There will also be some messages from others such as Olivia Newton-John, Dannii Minogue,

You can tune in to the online streaming event by heading to www.globalpride2020.org/watch From 2pm AEST, but be sure to check your time zone to see when the streaming starts for you – this can also be found at the above link.

The event is being organised by a team of volunteers from pride organisations around the world, all of whom are doing so unpaid because they believe it’s important to show Pride, even when the world is facing such enormous challenges. As such viewers will be given the opportunity to make donations towards the Pride Relief Fund, to support Prides who are affected by COVID-19 and may not survive this year. Find out more and donate here.