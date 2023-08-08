Here For Our Communities

By Teddy Cook

Our communities have a long history of caring and looking out for each other. While we have been collectively subjected to a range of stressors, abuse, and stigma over many years, looking out for each other’s mental health has always been an integral part of our makeup.

It’s important we reach out to loved ones, especially during difficult and challenging times. Checking in and offering support will go a long way.

ACON’s digital suicide prevention hub HERE (www.here.org.au) is a useful tool that provides information on the things that impact thoughts and feelings of suicide for LGBTQ+ people, and resources to connect our communities with care and support in NSW.

Out Communities Face Significant Barriers

Research shows that LGBTQ+ people are at a significantly increased risk of a range of preventable health problems, including suicidal ideation and suicide. This is not an inherent risk of being LGBTQ+, but is attributed to experiences or fears of discrimination, stigma, social exclusion, and abuse.

LGBTQ+ people in Australia are between 3 to 19 times more likely to attempt suicide or self-injury than the general Australian population and experience suicidal ideation at even higher rates. Over the past few years, these experiences have been exacerbated for many in our communities through dehumanising rhetoric in politics and media.

Our communities also experience significant barriers and limitations to support when navigating the complexity of the healthcare system. When in crisis, this can be overwhelming.

HERE

HERE has been extensively and carefully designed to not only link LGBTQ+ people with well-established and respected service providers but also peer-led LGBTQ+-specific suicide prevention services and resources that elevate the expertise of lived experience.

For LGBTQ+ people from all backgrounds, having access to targeted and inclusive resources and services contributes to developing positive mental well-being and protection against suicide.

It’s vital to remember that you are not alone. Remember that support is available and there are people who want to support you – you are not a burden. It can be difficult to be vulnerable in front of others, but we all need help sometimes.

Dealing with and managing our mental health can be a complex and long journey but our communities are strong and demonstrate an incredible capacity for strength and resilience.

Find out more at here.org.au

Teddy Cook is ACON’s Director of Community Health





