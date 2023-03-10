Let Us Be Rid of the Toxic Hierarchy Once And For All in LGBT Australia 

I do not believe the elevation of oneself at the cost of making anyone else feel inferior has a place in Sydney’s Gay Community, let alone in any Gay Community within Australia.

Privilege is not something to be ashamed of, but to use that privilege to erase, silence, manoeuvre and manipulate people in less privileged positions is fundamentally wrong.

Privilege used to open doors for others, to help create understanding and empower others is privilege used for good, and is powerful in its beauty.

Toxic Hierarchy

A certain Sydney community leader who shall remain unnamed has used their privilege of late to extoll their own greatness, has cold-shouldered anyone less than a CEO and fundamentally used their position to better their future and the future of their buddy NFPs while freezing and silencing anyone and any organisation that they felt did not benefit them or their friends.

This is fundamentally wrong and should not be welcomed in modern society because it sets a toxic example to future generations of LGBT Leaders, we must ensure nepotism and class issues are non-existent for future generations because these issues have caused and continue to attribute to the Toxic Hierarchy that has existed within the LGBT Community, a system that formed during the times of discrimination when an oppressed community oppressed each other – times change and if we are to safeguard a better future for future generations of Rainbow People then we must consciously stamp out toxic class based behaviour now. Beginning with our leaders.

Leading By Example

Thankfully most of our Rainbow Leaders lead by example and with the best of intentions, but unfortunately one, perhaps more has not.

Sydney World Pride has shown the world that we represent what the rest of the world should be because of the hundreds of amazing creatives who came together with the best of intentions, we should use this time to ensure the future is safeguarded by stamping out the last vestiges of toxicity caused by people abusing their positions with privilege and nepotism.

I speak out as a person whom people look up to, transgender people, people of colour and also people from our beautiful community, because I do not believe people should elevate themselves by making others feel inferior.

It is wrong. I cannot deny I too have social privileges but I use that privilege for good, as a platform to highlight the needs of others, to empower others, and to create understanding.

The love I have for my community reaches back to me and I am enriched by it. So when I see people using their privilege to silence, oppress, ignore and devalue other people then I have no choice but to speak out against the Toxic Hierarchy, I do not believe there is a place for it as we go forward.

Responsibility To The Future

How do we as a community combat this? We do not employ people in leadership positions again where they can cause and enable further toxic behaviour that devalues any other organisation or person around them.

We consciously accept and understand that their past behaviour is damaging and ensure they do not have a chance to repeat this behaviour in any organisation with the Australian LGBT Community.

Before writing this piece I aired this idea of the Toxic Hierarchy with other well-intentioned leaders and elders of the community, and they too agreed it is something that we need to look at moving forward.

What we do in Sydney sets an example to the rest of Australia and the Pacific, we have a responsibility to set a good example.

We are a part of history and we have a responsibility to the future, a better future than what we were given, and we should be the guardians of a brighter future for all within our beautiful community – not just some.

Katherine Wolfgramme is a Gender Diversity Consultant, Trans Advocate, Writer, Presenter, Transgender Awareness Educator, Qtopia Board Director, Bobby Goldsmith Foundation Community Ambassador and Sydney World Pride 2023 Rainbow Champion.





