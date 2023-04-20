‘Qtopia Should Reconsider Accepting Money From The Murdochs’

By Guy James Whitworth

Recently, I was sent a photo by a friend of the visitor book from the new Qtopia Museum in the Bandstand at Green Park.

Written in it were the words “Murdoch money is blood money. They have vilified our community for decades.” Knowing I was going to write this article, I went along one morning to take a better photo. But the message had been removed from the book.

As an artist, I believe integrity is an essential part of any creative process. What we, as creatives use as source materials, in whatever we make, is always evident in the outcome of whatever it is we are constructing.

Qtopia

As an artist who is driven by ethics (and equally Queer pride), it is very rare that suitable opportunities simply fall into my lap. However, a couple of months ago I received an email from curator Jacqui North asking if I would be interested in putting some of my recent portraits into a group exhibition/museum organised by the newly formed Qtopia.

I didn’t hesitate. Hells yeah!

I’ve actually been working on a series of community portraits for the past couple of years that I’ve called ‘The Joy Project’ and was struggling to find the perfect venue to show them during World Pride.

I met with Jacqui and keenly showed her photos of the 28 portraits I had completed so far in the series. It was discussed clearly at this point that no money would be paid to me (or models) for the use of the portraits, and I was fine with that. (Never advise your children to go into the arts if you want them to afford nice things!)

The Joy Project

The Joy Project is a series of portraits of LGBTQI+A community members that were selected by co-creator Ulo Klemmer and me, and subjects include Activists, Allies, Troublemakers, Performers and Creatives who have, in one form or another shaken, shaped, affected or protected the queer world around them.

The point of the collection was to capture the strength, diversity and joy of Sydney’s current Queer scene. The finished series was always going to be given to the Australian Queer Archive (AQuA) in Victoria, but we also had intentions to exhibit the series as much as possible before that, in the hope of spreading joy back into the community that inspired the works.

Jacqui took ten of the portraits (including 78’er Kate Rowe, Gadigal gal Nana Miss Koori, Broadcaster Hamish Macdonald and Sharni Williams OAM, to name a few) and all of the subjects were asked if they were okay with being included in the show and they all happily gave approval.

The Murdoch Empire

I was so excited! So far so good. What could possibly go wrong?

At the grand opening of the exhibition/museum, I was as shocked as many others present, by the news that Qtopia had coupled with The Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch Foundation and had accepted a donation of one million dollars. Many had heard of the donated money when it was announced onstage.

Like a lot of socially aware individuals, I would never want to form any kind of alliance with the Murdoch empire. I, like many, am fully aware of the decades of intentional bashing and damage done to the LGBTQI+ communities (and other minorities) through their online, print and ‘news’ media.

It has taken me a few days to process the situation, but also just as long for Ulo and Myself to contact the individuals in the portraits exhibited to check that they are still okay with their images being shown at the Qtopia museum.

A Message To The Qtopia Board

Most of the sitters, like myself, are disgruntled but okay with the portraits staying in place, because as Jacqui North intended, the museum really does create a beautiful vision of diverse strength, history, activism, joy and unity, and to dismantle that would be damaging to the communities the artworks were intended to celebrate.

Throughout this experience, I never met or interacted with any of the Qtopia board members, but I would like to take this opportunity to voice that, as keen as they are to create a lasting museum and archive for the Sydney LGBTQI communities, the integrity of this creation will only be as sturdy as the ethical foundations they build upon.

When I’m trying to paint and I find my brain too cluttered to focus I remind myself of my favourite saying’ ‘you’ll never get clear water out of a muddied well’.

Whether it is a visitor book or the history of the LGBTQI+ communities in Sydney, neither should be altered to appease the Murdochs. I hope the board of Qtopia reconsider the acceptance of this money.

Guy James Whitworth is a Sydney-based artist and writer.



