A crush at work!

Dear Karen:

I’ve got a crush on someone I work with. I have got a loving partner of 11 years at home, but there is something about the thrill of the flirt at work that I just can’t ignore.

What would Karen do? Well, what a predicament! I’m sure however that it’s one you share with many others in the workforce too. My love, you have two options. The first (and the more sensible approach) is to weigh up what’s important to you. Think of your partner. Whilst the flirtation might be fun, consider the consequences of “slipping up.” You could end up breaking your lover’s heart, as well as losing the of your colleagues; and all for what? A sleazy hook-up?

Then there’s the second option.

GO FOR IT! You only live once, or as the young people say – YOLO! Nothing could be sexier than living out the fantasy of the photocopier-room romance … both of you bending over the printer table, glue sticks and staple removers flying, all those gleaming pages of fresh white paper floating around like snowflakes, nothing but pure unadulterated lust among the toner cartridges and file folders… or those lingering kitchenette groping sessions, reaching up and around when no one’s looking, and then quickly turning and coughing and readjusting one’s clothing when that nosy Stella walks in…

Ooft – you’ve got me tiddly just thinking about it! Live in the moment and go with your gut. Sure, you probably don’t drink enough water and rely on a diet of Nexium, Quickeze and Mylanta (I know I do!) but your gut will usually tell you what the heart wants. Good luck!

