What Our Communities Need Now From NSW Police Is Action

This is an edited extract of ACON President Dr Justin Koonin’s speech delivered at the ‘Sunrise Service of Reflection’ – a commemorative event for victims and survivors of homophobic and transphobic violence – on Saturday 24 February 2024 at the Rise Memorial at Marks Park in Tamarama.

ACON was established in 1985 to respond to the HIV/AIDS crisis that was ravaging our communities. We knew from the start that our adversary wasn’t just a biological virus – but also something more elusive and sinister.

It was a virus of prejudice and hate which saw many in our communities lose their families, their livelihoods, and their dreams. Sadly, for some, they also lost their lives – and it is these lives, ended far too soon, that we are here today to commemorate.

No Longer Silent

Because of this hate, many LGBTQ community members lost their lives simply for who they were, simply for whom they loved.

For decades, so many of us have carried the pain and grief of these horrific acts of violence in silence. Now we are no longer silent.

We remember those whose lives were lost by these senseless acts and honour their memory.

We honour the survivors of these crimes, many of whom are here with us today. We pay tribute to your courage, strength and resilience.

We acknowledge the families, friends and loved ones of those impacted by these tragic events. We share in your grief and hope this memorial will help in some way in healing the trauma and pain these events have caused.

We cannot bring back John Russell and Kritchikorn Rattanajurathaporn, whose bodies were found beneath the cliffs behind us. I know that John’s brother and sister-in-law Peter and Donna are here today and welcome them. Nor Ross Warren, whose keys were found in a similar place, and whose body was never recovered; nor Gilles Mattaini; nor Scott Johnson; nor the many others named and unnamed, known and unknown, who lost their lives.

Let Their Memories Burn A Fire In Our Hearts In Pursuit Of Truth And Justice

But we can let their memories burn a fire in our hearts in pursuit of truth and justice.

I reflect on the strength that we have had as a community to bring this truth to light, and to speak it. I thank those who have led this charge over many decades.

We extend our deep appreciation of the work of the Honourable John Sackar KC, and the team of the Special Commission of Inquiry, including Counsel Assisting.

One year ago, we stood here at the inaugural Sunrise Service and expressed our hope that the Special Commission would shed further light on the dark period of NSW history between 1970 and 2000, and the wave of hate crime against our communities, particularly gay and bi men, and trans women.

The publication of the final report has confirmed for us that the Commission’s work has been underpinned by a dedication to uncovering the truth, to exposing the systemic failures that prevented justice.

Systemic Failures Within The NSW Police System Not Just Relics Of A Bygone Era

To the Police Minister, Police Commissioner, members of the NSW Police Force, we welcome you here today, in the spirit of reconciliation. But it’s important you hear our truth, which is this.

That it is deeply hurtful for us that these large scale, systemic failures within the NSW police system have prevented justice for decades.

And that those systemic failures are not relics of a bygone era, but have continued up until the present day.

It is deeply hurtful that, even as many in our communities, including a number of people here today, urged reconciliation, and a new way forward in the wake of police violence at the 2013 Mardi Gras parade and the years that followed; even as police formally apologised to the 78ers for the actions of police at the first Mardi Gras; behind the scenes Strike Force Neiwand was set up in an attempt to overturn the findings of Operation Taradale and the 2005 coronial inquest into the deaths of Ross Warren, John Russell and Gilles Mattaini, to undo the findings of foul play in all three cases and to pursue the theory of suicide or misadventure rather than murder.

It is deeply hurtful that trans women in particular have been singled out and continuously misgendered in death, and we thank the Special Commission of Inquiry for their dedicated work to ensure trans women were included and affirmed throughout the Inquiry.

And it is deeply hurtful to hear that, in the conduct of the Special Commission of Inquiry itself, police had, in the words of Commissioner Sackar, behaved in a way which was “adversarial or unnecessarily defensive”, and had stated that that the inquiry’s requests “distracted police from police work that they would otherwise be undertaking”.

None of this gives our community any confidence that the NSW Police Force is serious about redressing the damage that has been done.

Our Community Needs To See Action

What our community needs to see now is action, including a full implementation of the detailed recommendations contained in the report of the Special Commission of Inquiry – both those that are case-specific and those to be implemented across the Police Force.

Then we will know that you are serious.

We would also welcome an apology for the conduct of police from 1970 up to the present day… but that apology must be accompanied by meaningful action.

While the Special Commission of Inquiry was necessarily focused on historical hate crimes and historical issues, we heard at a recent LGBTIQ+ Safety Summit that our communities are facing rising hate, and that we face ongoing challenges accessing safety and justice.

We know that many people in our communities do not feel safe reporting or interacting with NSW Police Force, and this is fuelled by actions including the over-policing of our community at events. We will continue to advocate for the change and improvement we know is possible.

We look forward to working with you on this, and to welcoming you back next year to this event – we mean that – and having a different story to tell.

Thank you to you all for being with us at such an important event.

To those we have lost and those who survived, to their families and loved ones, your bravery propels us in our continued efforts to eradicate homophobia and transphobia in this state and beyond.

May this permanent memorial, and today’s event, stand as symbols of remembrance, healing, hope, strength, and justice to you.

Dr Justin Koonin is the President of ACON, NSW’s leading organisation specialising in community health, inclusion and HIV responses for people of diverse sexualities and genders.

The Sunrise Service of Reflection is an event held annually at the Rise Memorial to commemorate victims and survivors of homophobic and transphobic violence in NSW.

The Rise Memorial, located in Marks Parks in Tamarama, is a public artwork dedicated to victims and survivors of gay and transgender hate crimes.

For more information, go to www.bondimemorial.com.au