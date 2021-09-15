—

Get your remote in one hand and your smartphone in the other and enjoy this year’s Queer Screen Film Festival with a delicious home-delivered meal from DoorDash, all in the comfort of your sheepskin boots.

The program for the 9th Queer Screen Film Festival includes an incredible selection of LGBTQI films from around the world. Among the more than 40 films are award winners and favourites from international film festivals, as well as encore presentations and special events.

Watch the inspiring documentary about Connie Norman, the transgender AIDS activist who died on the hill of LGBTQI visibility and rights. Make sure you catch the accompanying panel discussion streamed live on Facebook and YouTube on September 22. Or for something a bit lighter, how about a film about the pioneering all-girl rock band that music history forgot? Fab interviews with music heavyweights and also paired with a live panel discussion on September 18.

There are four great shorts packages in this year’s festival: Trans and Gender Diverse Shorts; Lesbian Shorts; Gay Shorts; and Comedy Shorts. Each package includes an international bite-sized, mixed-genre selection of films – a veritable box of bon bons.

The narrative features cover a wide-scope of styles and themes, from bio-pics to tales of tender young love to poetic drama.

The festival kicks off with a live-streamed Welcome To Country and opening address on September 16.

If you want to feel like one of the gang and compare your film critiques, join the Halfway Hangout on September 21. Festival Director, Lisa Rose, and a handful of special guests will be available for a casual Zoom chat.

For something a bit more competitive, grab a pal or seven and sign up for Quiz Screen – Queer Screen’s Trivia Night, live on Zoom on September 23.

And to wrap up the festival, tune in to Pitch Off! on September 26, where wannabe film makers will pitch their scripts to a panel of assessors for the chance to win $10,000.

The best way to enjoy fantastic films from around the world is to order fantastic food from around the corner. That’s why having DoorDash as this year’s major sponsor is a genius move. Enjoy bite-sized shorts with bite-sized snacks or luxuriate like you’re in a gold class theatre with a delicious meal, hot and ready-to-eat, delivered to your door. Make sure you include a dessert – what’s a film without a trip to the candy bar?

An amazing menu of films paired with an amazing menu of meals.

And…action!