The Iconic Musical ‘West Side Story’ Returns To Handa Opera On Sydney Harbour

Jasmine Simmons
March 25, 2024
Image: 2019 West Side Story at Handa Opera. Image by Hamilton Lund.

Opera Australia has announced the return of the much-loved musical West Side Story. This year, the larger-than-life production will be performed at the Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour stage. West Side Story opened in 2019 and remains the most successful of all Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour performances, having sold more than 65,000 tickets. 

The limited four-week season of the production, now playing until April 21st, is set to wow audiences and ignite the over-water Handa stage. 

The spectacular harbourside stage is located at Mrs Macquaries Point, with performances renowned for their vibrant costumes and talented casts of singers and dancers. The stage offers breathtaking views of Sydney Harbour’s famous skyline, nightly fireworks, and a live orchestra, creating one of the best theatrical experiences. 

Cast of West Side Story on Sydney Harbour. Photo by Keith Saunders.

West Side Story debuted on Broadway in 1957, taking the world by storm. In 2024, Director Francesca Zambello brings a slice of New York to Sydney Harbour with energetic dance and song numbers. 

Stepping into the role of Maria is the award-winning First Nations soprano Nina Korbe, making her professional theatrical debut. Joining her as Tony is the talented Canberra-born tenor Billy Bourchier, following his performance in Opera Australia’s highly acclaimed production of Miss Saigon

Billy Bourchier as Tony and Nina Korbe as Maria in West Side Story. Photo by Keith Saunders.

Opera Australia’s CEO, Fiona Allan, has described the Handa Opera as “one of the nation’s most spectacular cultural experiences”, with ongoing support from the International Foundation for Arts and Culture and the NSW Government. 

West Side Story is a theatrical phenomenon, as is Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour. This combination has proved winning before, and we highly anticipate that it will again,” said Ms Allan.

Watch the new Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour: West Side Story trailer below!

For more information, visit the Opera Australia website

Now playing until April 21st, 2024

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour

Fleet Steps, Mrs Macquaries Point, Sydney

