‘You have girls shoes on!’

‘Why do you have makeup and lipstick and glitter on?’

‘Would you be gay, or would you not be gay?’

These were just some of the questions school kids asked international cabaret sensation Ruben Kaye as part of the Reuben Kaye Project for the UKs Channel 4.

‘School wasn’t actually a fun time for me.’ Reuben says in the video.

‘I was a different kid. I was a young gay kid that liked to dress up and sing and dance and I wasn’t into sports.’

Now after talking to school children, Reuben thinks school might not be as bad as it used to be.

Kids React to Drag International cabaret star Reuben Kaye goes back to school to meet his toughest audience yet – a group of schoolkids!

The children he interacts with are lovely. Judging from the comments in the feed many people share the same opinion:

“Many adults should take a lesson from these beautiful, intelligent young people!”

“These kids actually brought tears to my eyes. Society as it ought to be. Acceptance, nothing more and nothing less.”

“This is fantastic! I wish you’d come to my school when I was there. I didn’t like school much either”

And while not every online response was accepting (it is the internet after all) Reuben had only this to say in a Facebook post:

“For all the people online saying I shouldn’t be allowed in front of children, teaching them about drag, acceptance, kindness. For everyone calling me disgusting and corrupt. Relax, Breathe. I know it’s scary. It’s a new world. And if you need a hug I’m always here. However, there’s a queue and waiting times may vary… This bitch is in demand.”

Channel 4 in the UK champions unheard voices, takes bold creative risks, inspires change and stands up for diversity. When it started in 1982 its’ remit was to serve the “tastes and interests not generally catered for” by other UK broadcasters. Even though times have changed, it still finds creative ways to channel diverse voices. Some popular queer programs that launched on Channel 4 have included Queer as Folk, Sugar Rush and Skins.

Overseas Reubens’ cabaret career isn’t slowing down one bit. Luckily he will be returning to Australia in 2020 for the Adelaide Fringe Festival in the Garden of Unearthly Delights with a brand-new show – find out more details here.