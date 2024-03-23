Celebrating Diversity and Resilience: Queerstories Returns to Brisbane Comedy Festival

On Sunday the 19th of May, the Brisbane Comedy Festival welcomes back Queerstories for an evening of laughter, tears, and above all, celebration.

Directed by the talented Maeve Marsden, this unique story telling event offers a platform for the diverse voices within the LGBTIQ+ community, showcasing tales of pride, prejudice, resilience, and resistance.

This event promises to be a highlight of the festival, featuring an exceptional lineup of Australia’s best LGBTIQ+ comedians and local storytellers.

Queerstories Returns to Brisbane

Queerstories goes beyond the conventional narratives of queer identity. It delves into the complexities of the human experience, exploring the vulnerabilities and triumphs that make each individual story unique.

From heartfelt accounts of self-discovery to uproarious anecdotes of life’s absurdities, Queerstories captures the full spectrum of emotions with warmth and humor.

Maeve Marsden, the driving force behind the event, has seen the project flourish into a national phenomenon. With sold-out shows at festivals and independent venues across the country, Queerstories has become a testament to the power of storytelling in fostering understanding and connection.

Reflecting on the vibrant atmosphere in Brisbane, Marsden shares, “The Brisbane Queerstories shows are the most fun… We always have hundreds of people, but it somehow still feels warm and intimate.” The sense of community that permeates these events is palpable, with audience members engaging in supportive banter and spontaneous conversations.

Catch up on the podcast

In addition to its live performances, Queerstories has expanded its reach through other mediums.

The award-winning podcast, boasting over 400 stories, allows audiences to experience these narratives beyond the confines of a theatre. You can catch up on all the issues online at maevemarsden.com/queerstories

Furthermore, the Queerstories book, edited by Marsden, offers a curated collection of poignant and thought-provoking tales from prominent voices in the LGBTQI+ community.

As audiences gather to share in this celebration of diversity and resilience, they will bear witness to the richness of queer experiences and the power of storytelling to transcend boundaries.

So mark your calendars and join Queerstories for an unforgettable evening of laughter, tears, and everything in between.

Together, let’s celebrate the culture and creativity of the LGBTQI+ community, one true story at a time.