Come to the Bookshop Darlinghurst on September 7 and meet author Ben Campkin.

In his book Queer Premises, Campkin asks “how, where, and why these venues have been established, how they operate and the purposes they serve, what challenges they face and why they close down.”

Stop by and pick up a signed copy of Queer Premises.

When: September 7, 2023 at 5:30pm

Where: The Bookshop Darlinghurst, 207 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst NSW