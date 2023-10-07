October 14: Rugger Bugger Brisbane Hustlers

Brisbane What's on
Justin Cooper
October 7, 2023
October 14: Rugger Bugger Brisbane Hustlers
Image: HDGimage Photography, Brisbane Hustlers/Facebook

The Brisbane Hustlers gay and inclusive rugby team returns with their annual Rugger Bugger fundraising event, at The Wickham this October. The Hustlers are ready to wow audiences with their choreographed striptease event, helping fundraise for the rugby team to attend the 2024 Bingham Cup in Rome.

Expect an exciting night from the rugby players-turned-performers, with additional performances from drag artists and the Te Moana Nui Dance Troupe. For more information and tickets, visit the Oztix website. Click here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brisbane Hustlers (@brisbanehustlers)

When: Saturday, October 14 at 7pm

Where: The Wickham, 308 Wickham St Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

Tickets: $21.15-$26.25

 

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-10-14
Event Time : 0:00:00

