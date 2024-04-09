POOF DOOF Sydney

Poof Doof, the home of Sydney’s best house music, is located at the ARQ every Saturday night. The main room of the venue will play non-stop bangers all night long, with the best DJs paired with show shopping, fierce drag performances and gogo dancers.

The event also has a side room, Snap Crackle Pop, which is just as much fun.

Visit this neon queer gem on a Saturday for some fabulous dance floor action.

When: Saturdays from 10 pm

Where: ARQ Sydney, 16 Flinders St, Darlinghurst





