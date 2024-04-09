POOF DOOF Sydney

Jasmine Simmons
April 9, 2024
POOF DOOF Sydney
Poof Doof, the home of Sydney’s best house music, is located at the ARQ every Saturday night. The main room of the venue will play non-stop bangers all night long, with the best DJs paired with show shopping, fierce drag performances and gogo dancers.

The event also has a side room, Snap Crackle Pop, which is just as much fun. 

Visit this neon queer gem on a Saturday for some fabulous dance floor action. 

When: Saturdays from 10 pm

Where: ARQ Sydney, 16 Flinders St, Darlinghurst



