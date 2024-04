Gather your work mates and celebrate hump day at Ching-A-Lings on Wednesdays.

Between 6 pm and 9 pm, the cosy bar on Oxford Street offers $10 margaritas and negronis to spice up your mid-week outing.

Ching-A-Lings is the place to be with their fabulous weekly deals.

For more information, visit the Ching-A-Lings Facebook page here.

When: Wednesdays, 6-9 pm

Where: Level 1/133 Oxford St, Darlinghurst