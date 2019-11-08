—

English singer, songwriter and model Dua Lipa has been announced as the headline act for the 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party.

The multiple Grammy and BRIT Award winner, 24, will headline the party which takes place directly after the iconic Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, 29 February.

The announcement is a coup for Mardi Gras, with Lipa established as one of the biggest names in pop music today.

Her global hits include the chart topping single New Rules, as well as Be The One, Hotter Than Hell, Scared To Be Lonely (with Martin Garrix), One Kiss (with Calvin Harris) and IDGAF, all of which have dominated airwaves and filled dancefloors across the globe.

Having rapidly achieved superstar status since her 2015 debut, Lipa’s impressive list of achievements include: most streamed album by a female artist on Spotify, most streamed artist in the UK in 2017, three BRITS, two Grammys and the title of youngest female solo artist in YouTube history to reach one billion views.

Last week, her new dancefloor anthem Don’t Start Now shot to #1 on the worldwide iTunes chart.

Lipa’s Mardi Gras performance will put her in good company, with the roll call of previous Mardi Gras party performers including George Michael, Adam Lambert, Cher, Olivia Newton John, Cyndi Lauper, Tina Arena, Jake Shears and Kylie Minogue (three times).

The announcement that Lipa will headline the party follows revelations that the theme for Mardi Gras 2020 is ‘What Matters’, a motif which builds on the legacy of Mardi Gras’ activist roots, and aims to encourage public discourse around building a more inclusive future.

Mardi Gras Arts Interim CEO, Grant Lowe, said: “From ground-breaking queer artists to trailblazing thought leaders, Mardi Gras 2020 is an opportunity to visit the next destinations on our journey of diversity, inclusion and social justice.

“With Sydney named as the host city for WorldPride 2023, there has never been a more pertinent time to celebrate LBGTQI+ culture and uplift every shade of the rainbow.”

A key feature of Mardi Gras 2020 will be an expanded Mardi Gras Festival Hub at the Seymour Centre in Chippendale.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of the Mardi Gras Festival Hub in 2020,” said Mardi Gras Creative Director Kat Dopper.

“A hive of activity throughout the festival, the Festival Hub will showcase fifteen eclectic events including incredible local and international queer performances, inspiring discussions … comedy, theatre, music, dance, circus, burlesque and drag all under the roof of Sydney’s Seymour Centre, plus the late-night Festival Club from Thursday to Sunday each week,” she said.

For full details of the Festival Hub and Mardi Gras Party performers, as well as all aspects of the 2020 Mardi Gras festival, visit mardigras.org.au.

Tickets to the 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party, to be held at the Hordern Pavillion, Moore Park and surrounds on Saturday, 29 February are now selling for $187.20 plus transaction fees from mardigras.org.au.