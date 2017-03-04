—

Brent Corrigan and his partner JJ Knight will be making an appearance at Shift during the Mardi Gras parade. Picture: Instagram

HAVE you always dreamed of partying the night away with iconic American porn star Brent Corrigan? Well make it a reality this Mardi Gras.

You might know him best from his controversial debut in porn when it was revealed he was actually underage at the time of filming several videos. But like a phoenix from the ashes, Corrigan has gone on to build a hugely successful career.

Corrigan (AKA Sean Paul Lockhart) will be making an appearance at The Midnight Shift nightclub during the parade, alongside his porn star partner JJ Knight. You’re welcome, Sydney.

“You Australians are nuts and we love it but we always end up leaving here exhausted,” Corrigan told the Star Observer in the lead up to the parade.

The gorgeous couple will be watching the parade from The Shift, and Corrigan invited everyone to come and party the night away with them.

“Come out early,” he said.

“It’ll be a long night but we’ll be getting started early. We want to celebrate queer culture and avoid being hetero-normative. Bring out the weird and let those freak flags fly.

“But make sure you’re on our side of the road cause we’d like to have a cocktail with y’all. Come have a drink and a good time with us.”

World famous DJ Ms CHI CHI LARUE is headlining the event. Karen Kardashian, Michael Corbett, Chris Haines and Trixie Onassis will also be performing.

Tickets to the bar are $10, club $20 or $25 for both levels.

Make sure you pick up a copy of the next issue of Star Observer to check out the special edition 22-page glossy Sex/uality section. Don’t miss out on the story delving into the adult porn industry world in the US and Australia, which features an in depth interview with Corrigan and Knight.