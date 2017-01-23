—

THE Veronicas will take to the official Mardi Gras Party stage for an exclusive performance on Saturday March 4.

The chart-topping twins Jessica and Lisa Origliasso have been outspoken advocates for LGBTI rights and marriage equality since they first appeared with their debut album The Secret Life Of in 2005.

Jessica is also reportedly in a relationship with Australian actress and model Ruby Rose.

In November, Jessica said the marriage equality fight felt “incredibly personal” now she was dating Ruby.

“I’m at an age now where I’d like to settle down, I want to have children. I like the romantic idea of that. All my closest friends are gay. All of them. None of my best friends can get married, not a single one,” she said.

“We’re seeing marriage equality dropped off from being a priority, and it’s not even something that Malcolm Turnbull is considering, I feel emotional rage over it. It really feels like we’re taking a step backwards. It’s incredibly hard to comprehend. It’s only inspired us to want to speak out louder, campaign harder and be a bigger voice.”

The Veronicas will join the already announced Canadian pop twin duo Tegan & Sara, as well as DJ Dan Murphy, DJ Corey Craig and DJ Mickey.

The party will be held at Playbill Venues and Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park from 10pm to 8am on Saturday March 4.

First release tickets are on sale now for $145.30 and selling fast. Visit mardigras.org.au to secure your tickets.