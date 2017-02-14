—

The line-up of ‘trophy girls’ at this year’s Grammy Awards on Sunday was more diverse than prior years, including for the first time a trans woman and a cis man.

“To be honest, the idea of a ‘trophy girl’ has felt antiquated for some time now,” said Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy. “Who wrote that rule anyway?”

The Academy said the change reflects that “music’s universal power lies in its spirit of inclusion”.

Model Martina Robledo and model and actor Derek Marrocco handed out this year’s trophies, alongside model and actor Hollin Haley.

Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox also attended the ceremony and presented an award.

Adele sang a tribute to George Michael and took out five Grammys, including Album of the Year for 25.

She commented, “What the fuck does [Beyoncé] have to do to win Album of the Year?” before breaking the award in half to share it.

Beyoncé won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and Best Music Video for ‘Formation’.

David Bowie was honoured with five awards, including Best Rock Song for ‘Blackstar’.