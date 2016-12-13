—

THE LGBTI community has had one of its best years in Golden Globe nominations with queer talent and stories popping up in a range of categories.

Snagging six nominations, Moonlight is one of the hottest films of 2016 and tells the story of gay African-American boy in a haunting triptych. Directed by Barry Jenkins, Moonlight, has been a clear favourite heading into the awards season with nods including best director, best actor and best actress.

LGBTI actors who picked up nominations for their performances in the past year include Evan Rachel Wood nominated in best performance by an actress in a television series (drama) for her standout role in the new sci-fi series Westworld. Fan favourite Sarah Paulson has continued her run of accolades for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story with a nomination in the best actress limited series or motion picture made for television.

Fashion designer-turned-feature film director Tom Ford has been nominated for directing Nocturnal Animals – which he also wrote the screenplay – about an art gallery owner haunted by her ex-husband’s novel, a violent thriller she interprets as a veiled threat and a symbolic revenge tale.

The popular Amazon dramedy series Transparent that follows the lives of a Los Angeles-based family after their dad begins transitioning was nominated for best television series (musical or comedy) with lead actor Jeffrey Tambor picking up another nomination in the best actor (musical or comedy) for his portrayal of Maura. Earlier this year, Tambor won the Emmy for the same role and used his speech to encourage studios to hire more trans actors.

“I’m not going to say this beautifully: to you people out there… please give transgender talent a chance. Give them auditions. Give them their story,” he said during his speech.

“I would be happy if I were the last cisgender male to play a transgender female.”

In the musical categories, gay song writer Benj Pasek was nominated alongside his musical partner in the best original song category for writing City of Stars from the film La La Land.

Several television shows that featured LGBTI story arcs were also nominated this year including The Dresser in the best miniseries or television film category. It stars openly gay actor Ian McKellen as a gay ‘dresser’ for an elderly, sick actor played by Anthony Hopkins.

American Crime was nominated for best miniseries or television film for its second season, which centred on a rape accusation between two high school aged boys and Mandy Moore-led drama This Is Us, which includes a storyline featuring older gay men, was nominated in the TV drama category.

The Golden Globe winners will be announced on January 8, 2017.