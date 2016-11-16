—

BRITISH pop star Robbie Williams has revealed he once thought he was “somewhat gay”, but couldn’t “get round the cock thing”.

In an interview with Britain’s Attitude magazine, Williams attributed it to the fact that he was “raised in a society where gay was the thing you levelled at somebody you wanted to hurt the most”, and because he didn’t hate gay people the way others did, he wondered if that meant he was gay, too.

He was introduced to the gay club scene while in 90s boy band Take That, and described his first time taking ecstasy at a gay club as “the most incredible time” that he then sought to recreate, which eventually resulted in him joining AA.

“You know I have crushes. Big male crushes. A lot. I crush a lot,” Williams said in the interview.

“But I just can’t do the cock. I don’t enjoy looking at mine that much. So I can’t get round that bit.”

Williams also discussed his lawsuit against British tabloid The People. He sued the tabloid in 2005 for printing rumours that he was gay. The lengths he was going to to prove his heterosexuality upset many of his gay fans, who wondered why he had to strongly deny something he had no problem with.

He explained that it had “nothing to do with the gay stuff, just that they were lying”, and that if there was “a way to sue anybody in the press at the time for absolutely anything I would have and I did”, whether it be printing rumours about his sexuality, or rumours about who he has slept with. He hopes his fans understand that his decision to sue wasn’t because of the nature of the rumours, but simply because he could.