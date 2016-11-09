—

Ruby Rose and Jess Origliasso on the set of The Veronicas' latest music video

RUBY Rose and Jess Origliasso are dating after reconnecting on the set of The Veronicas’ latest music video, On Your Side.

Keen fans of the duo, who have been dubbed ‘Juby’, will remember that they were rumoured to be in an off-and-on again relationship in 2008. They have remained close in the interim, and reconnected romantically while filming the music video for On Your Side, a song about remaining friends with your exes.

When Rose heard the song, she offered to co-write, direct and star in the video, which was filmed in Auckland last week.

Origliasso described the experience on the set of the video as “magical”, stating that there was “such explicit chemistry between Ruby and I that shooting was very intense”.

“The universe absolutely conspired for this meeting. It’s incredible when life can completely surprise you and catch you off guard,” she said.

“You never really know what will happen. Neither of us were necessarily prepared for how we would feel and the fact that life can lead you back to something so special yet have it feel completely new again.”

Rose has remained on good terms with the sisters since 2008, even staying in contact with their mother. Since the pair first split, Origliasso has dated The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan and Aussie muso Azaria Byrne.

Rose has been engaged to designer Sophie Dahl, publicist Lia-Belle King, model Lyndsey Anne McMillan and Catherine McNeil.

The video for On Your Side will be released later this week.=