Russell Tovey and Tom Blyth Sizzle In First ‘Painclothes’ Trailer

The first trailer for Plainclothes, the highly-anticipated gay drama staring Russell Tovey and Tom Blyth, has dropped, and the gays are certainly feeling some type of way about it.

Set in 1990’s New York City, the film follows Blyth as closeted, undercover cop Lucas, who’s recruited as part of a sting operation targeting gay men in cruising hot spots. It isn’t until he meets the older, intriguing Andrew (Tovey) that things start to go sideways, and Lucus finds himself falling for a man he never expected.

The film is writer and director Carmen Emmi’s feature debut, and the official synopsis promises more electricity and intimacy:

“As their secret connection deepens and police pressure to deliver arrests intensifies, Lucas finds himself torn between duty and desire.

“With time running out and his past closing in, Plainclothes builds toward a New Year’s Eve reckoning where everything he’s buried threatens to erupt.”

The trailer perfectly encapsulates the vivid, paranoia that comes with keeping a secret so explosive, it risks destroying everything you know.

Tom Blyth and Russell Tovey have explosive chemistry that is bursting off the screen in the first trailer, exclusively debuted with Out, for the upcoming film ‘Plainclothes.’https://t.co/ODcbLd8tUa pic.twitter.com/KrFKZzDuFg — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) August 12, 2025

Bylth said sex scenes felt “very organic”

Speaking to Variety earlier this year, Blyth said he “took control” in one of the film’s more intimate sex scenes.

“It was really intimate, really vivid, and [the intimacy coordinator] was incredible. It felt very organic. It felt like we rehearsed it in a way where I think Russell and I both were made to feel confident and comfortable enough that we could lead it.

“I think it works best when the actors feel emboldened to be able to take control of the choreography and make it feel organic.”

The film debuted at the this year’s Sundance Film Festival, taking home the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, which is made up of Amy Forsyth, Christian Cooke, Maria Dizzia, and Gabe Fazi.

Plainclothes makes is Australian debut at Queer Screen on 27 August.