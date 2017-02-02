—

The annual Sunshine Coast Pride Festival is returning for its tenth year 24–26 February.

The event has grown from a small one-day event at a local community centre, to a massive three-day festival with events happening across the weekend from Noosa to Maroochydore.

Sunshine Coast Pride Festival celebrates our diversity and inclusivity, promoting a fun and safe environment for the LGBTI community and their families and friends.

This year’s theme, “Under the Rainbow”, is about acknowledging that we are all born under the same sky and we are all equal.

“We have some fantastic sponsors that continue to support us year after year, including our founding partner, the Queensland AIDS Council, as well as The Sunshine Coast Council and Eumundi Markets,” said Sunshine Coast Pride Network co-chair, Fiona Anderson.

“We would like to recognise their generosity and continued faith in this event.”

The celebrations kick off on Friday night at Villa Noosa Hotel with Quiz Queen Trivia, hosted by the fabulous Melony Breasts.

Saturday is the festival’s fair day, featuring a ‘paw parade’ and an exciting ride-in by local favourites Dykes on Bikes.

The tenth anniversary spectacular promises a stellar line-up of entertainment, from music to comedy. Darren Adler, Lizzy Maynes, Annie J Fusion, Mettaphor and Lea Swanson are all performing, as well as special guests Kristy Apps and the Shotgun Shirleys.

An exhibition of local artist Lorelle Murray’s work will be on the fair day at the Eumundi Hotel. The exclusive exhibition showcases the expression of identity and belonging.

Saturday night will bring a huge party at the Waterfront Hotel hosted by Melony Brests and the Powderpuff Girls.

Sunday promises to be chilled out, offering festivalgoers a stunning walk through Kondililla Falls, followed by lunch and a swim before an afternoon session at The Post Office Bar and Beer Garden in Maroochydore.

Sunshine Coast Pride Network works hard to support the local community, and has been awarded the Healthy Towns Award for Connections Between People. The award reflects the group’s efforts to bring people together, increase social connections, and providing a sense of belonging for a socially inclusive community.

The festival has also been shortlisted for the Australian LGBTI Awards Community Initiative Award.