Each month we’ll champion two amazing drag queens, DJs, or community heroes in the gay scene. Our spotlight for January falls on Melbourne drag icon Leasa Mann.

How did you come up with your drag name?

I didn’t, I was actually named by a production company I used to work for in Cairns. My name was originally something much cruder and the newspapers in Cairns refused to print it, so in order to keep promoting my shows the name had to be changed.

One of the absolute best times of my life. I modelled in drag at my high school fashion parade when I was only 16. Everyone lost their minds and cheered so loudly, it was such an amazing rush.

Who taught you how to tuck?

I don’t think it was something I was ever taught to be honest, it’s more something I’ve picked up along the way. Even now it’s not something I’m very good at, my tuck is, shall we say… meaty.

Who is your drag inspiration?

I have sooooo many drag inspirations, and strangely enough I don’t try and emulate them I just completely fan girl over them.

I’d have to say Portia Turbo, Wyness Mongrel Bitch, Farren Heit, Pashion Couture, Penny Clifford, Vanity Faire, Dallas Della Force, and there’s a new one in Melbourne called Simple, I could never do what she does, but her looks are incredible.

Most embarrassing onstage story?

How long have you got? Two words… NUT POP.



Favourite song to lip-sync to?

I couldn’t name just one but my favourites are: And I’m Telling You – Jennifer Holliday, Rush You – Baby Animals, All Fired Up – Pat Benatar, and Bring Me Some Water – Melissa Etheridge.

Most overrated song to lip-sync to?

My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion.

What does a normal day look like for you?

To be honest I’m not a very exciting person. I get up and go to work just like everyone else, then I come home, neck a bottle of wine, and cross dress for the community.

What advice would you offer new performers?

Check your attitude, earn your stripes, clean your lace fronts, ask lots of questions, be willing to take on feedback, and most importantly a black bra and panties is not a costume!