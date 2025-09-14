Gold Coast Pride Collective Launches With A Glamorous Night Of Celebrations

The Gold Coast came alive overnight to celebrate the launch of the brand new Gold Coast Pride Collective.

Over 200 people gathered at Gold Coast venue Hairy Mary’s to celebrate the new organisation and meet the committee.

Guests partied and celebrated with fabulous entertainment and a night of community.

Community celebrates with Gold Coast Pride Collective

Hosted by drag star Bebe Gunn guests donned their best outfits for the rainbow black tie formal affair as they walked the red carpet and connected with community leaders and partied together, enjoying a night of food and performances together.

Also potted in the crowd of supporters were reality TV stars and Big Brother winners Benjamin Norris (2012) and two time winner Reggie Bird.

“We are so proud to see so many members of the community turn out to support the launch of this fantastic new organisation. The work of the Gold Coast Pride Collective seeks to provide increased support to some of the most vulnerable in our community and none of this would be possible without the support of those community members who turned up to support us last night. We thank everyone for turning out to show their support” said Gold Coast Pride Collective President Michael James.

Reflecting on the organisations role as a new non profit organisation Vice President Dylan Rackley is passionate about their role in helping the community.

“This charity is the representation of my passion for helping people through community, and to have such a strong, diverse showing of support at our launch has lifted my heart and gives me the motivation to uplift this community in its every facet.”

Formed in response to the closure of the previous Gold Coast Rainbow Communities the new Gold Coast Pride Collective has been launched as an organisation to help build a stronger community on the Gold Coast.

Comprising nine elected representatives the committee are committed to bettering the well being of the community on the Gold Coast.

“Gold Coast Pride Collective Inc. is a registered not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and uplifting the LGBTQIA+SB community on the Gold Coast” they said in a statement following the event.

“Our mission is to prevent harm by building a strong, inclusive, and connected LGBTIQ+SB community. Through evidence-based strategies and partnerships, we foster collective resilience and create an environment of belonging where our community thrives with joy and pride”

For more information about the Gold Coast Pride Collective head to their website or follow them on Facebook.