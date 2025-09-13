Bootco Brisbane & Queensland Leather Pride Crown 2025 Title Holders

Brisbane Leather Week has culminated in the exciting crowning of the 2025 title holders.

Bootco Brisbane & Queensland Leather Pride have awarded the title holders to the five recipients this weekend.

They spoke to The Star Observer about the what the competition and the titles mean to them.

Bootco Brisbane & Queensland Leather Pride Celebrate a successful leather week

The last week has seen the leather and kink community in Brisbane come together for their annual leather week celebrations organised by Bootco Brisbane & Queensland Leather Pride.

The week long celebrations offered events such as the leather markets, kinky trivia and bingo, bowling and the annual leather dinner.

As part of the celebrations contestants vying for the 2025 titleholder positions participated in four rounds of judging that saw them showcase their passion and commitment to the community.

Lord Sev, President of Queensland Leather Pride and Queensland Kinkster 2024, told The Star Observer ahead of the celebrations, “QLD Leather Pride is so proud to continue celebrating the legacy and contributions of women in kink and leather spaces, with the Ms QLD Leather and QLD Leather Girl titles, and for the second year, our all genders, all kinks inclusive title, QLD Kinkster.”

“It’s been such a powerful journey watching leather week grow to become this shared celebration, we’re so grateful to BootCo to be able to collaborate and bring more spotlight to the women and queers of kink and the shared passions and values that unite us all in leather.”

In what was an incredibly tight competition the announcement of the 2025 titleholders was made on Friday with the following participants named as the winners.

Ms Queensland leather 2025 –Archie Arsenic (They/Them)

Queensland kinster 2025 – Boo! (They/Them)

Queensland leather girl 2025 –ms. allure/Ma’am Amanda (She/her)

Queensland leatherboy 2025 – Matthew Butler (He/They)

Mr Queensland leather 2025 – Jacob Harland (He/Him)

For each of the recipients the title meant something unique and special to them and their journey within the leather community.

Archie Arsenic, who has been a performer in Brisbane for many years, recently also taking home the title of Mr Sportsman, spoke of the personal meaning behind winning Ms Queensland leather for them.

“This title means more to me that I can put in to words, the community has embraced and accepted me for the person I am at my core rather than as a stage performer” they said.

“I have wanted to run for a leather tile for quite some time but needed to wait until my health was at a stage where I could finally represent, commit, contribute and achieve the things I want to do to a standard I could be proud of and after a lot of work I feel I am finally there.”

“I am committed to the cause of making the community accessible to all people with all disabilities and this title will help further that work.”

Jacob Harland, winner of Mr Queensland Leather reflected on the history of the title.

“To stand on and for 35 years of Bootco’s brotherhood is a powerful honour. As your Mr Queensland Leather, I will do my best to carry that history forward and represent the aspirations of our entire community across Queensland” he said.

ms. allure/Ma’am Amanda spoke of the support behind her in the community following her win of Queensland Leather Girl.

“On no other domain of my life do I feel as safe and supported as I do in BDSM. I can stand in my truth and with this platform I can raise all of us up and get on with the work that needs to be done. And have a hell of a lot of fun along the way!”

“Being your Queensland Leather Boy 2025 is an incredible honour, I’m deeply humbled to represent our community with pride, strength, and cheeky humour. Leather is about connection, resilience, and joy” said Matthew Butler who took home the title of Queensland Leather Boy 2025.

And for Boo! Who won the second crowning of Queensland Kinkster it was a simple statement of being true to yourself.

“As always stay true, stay proud, and most of all stay you” – Boo!, Queensland Kinkster 2025